WATCH NOW: BP acquires full ownership in Fowler Ridge wind farm off I-65 downstate

BP, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial employers, has acquired full ownership of the Fowler Ridge 1 wind farm that's a landmark off of Interstate 65 downstate.

Anyone driving between Northwest Indiana and Purdue University, Indianapolis, Indiana University, Brown County or any other downstate destination has seen the 42,000-acre wind farm — part of which can be seen from the interstate highway — about 30 miles northwest of Lafayette.

BP Wind Energy is acquiring the remaining 50% ownership in the wind farm, increasing its wind generation capacity across the United States by more than 15%. BP, which adopted the slogan Beyond Petroleum and has sought to diversify beyond the fossil fuels that have come under fire for contributing to climate change, now operates 970 wind turbines in nine wind farms spread across six states, generating enough renewable energy to power 450,000 homes.

The company, which operates the former Standard Oil Refinery in Whiting, has been investing more in low or zero carbon energy in recent years.