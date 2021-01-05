WATCH NOW: Chef who's worked for West Loop restaurants, big corporations returns to EC to open eatery

Chef Mariela Bolaños, who's worked for many chic West Loop restaurants in Chicago and at US Foods, is returning to her hometown of East Chicago to open a takeout and delivery restaurant.

A graduate of the Illinois Institute of Art-Chicago, Bolaños has cooked at Viand American Bistro, Landry’s Inc., Fabio Viviani’s Bar Siena and Phil Stefani's MAD Social in the West Loop. She has worked with celebrity chefs like Steve Chiappetti and Rick Bayless and has been named by Eater Chicago as one of the 24 Women Chefs who reign over the city of Chicago.

Her latest venture, Easy Peazy, will focus on cuisine like Latino-style Ramen, Mexican-style pork belly bao buns, chicken and waffles and shrimp ceviche. It will be located at 711 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago, where her mother Debra Bolaños had run Galaxy Travel and has long directed the Xel-Ha Escuela de Danza dance studio.

Bolaños may eventually launch a food truck or a bar with small plates. Her restaurant will not offer dine-in or carryout. Instead, it will take orders online and through an app for curbside pickup and offer delivery through third-party vendors like DoorDash.