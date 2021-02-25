WATCH NOW: Chicago Assembly Plant to make new Texas-inspired Explorer King Ranch

The Chicago Assembly Plant will start making a new version of the top-selling Ford Explorer, a Texas-inspired 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch.
The mid-sized SUV features Del Rio leather inside, Sapele wood accents, massaging seats, a 10.1-inch portrait touch screen and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It's meant to offer a "rugged, premium experience with the quality, craftsmanship and authenticity of the iconic Texas ranch."
“In 1853, Captain Richard King bootstrapped the King Ranch in the harsh landscape of southern Texas until it became a shining example of agricultural and livestock innovation and success,” said Lee Newcombe, Ford Explorer marketing manager. “Ford Explorer families can now enjoy a piece of the King Ranch’s renowned craftsmanship and the multi-generational legacy that still thrives 168 years after its founding.”
Ford has a long-standing relationship with the ranch, which operates a fleet of 300 Ford pickup trucks and has inspired five generations of the Ford F-150 starting with the 2001 F-150 King Ranch, which was based on the then-newly introduced F-150 SuperCrew.
The Explorer King Ranch will boast mahogany-colored leather-trimmed seats with hand-stitched touches and the King Ranch Running W logo, Mesa Del Rio leather armrests and leather-wrapped steering wheels with Norias stitching and Sapele wood inserts.
The exterior will feature 20-inch aluminum wheels, liftgate scuff plate, quad chrome exhaust tips, a Stone Gray-painted mesh grille insert, and King Ranch badging. It's powered by a standard 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine with 365 horsepower and 380 lb.-feet of torque. The SUV has a 10-speed automatic transmission and a Class III Trailer Tow Package that allows for towing of up to 5,600 pounds.
Tech features in the Explorer King Ranch include adaptive cruise control, lane centering, evasive steering assist, and voice-activated touch screen navigation. The SUV comes standard with SiriusXM Traffic, Travel Link and Speed Sign Recognition.
The Dearborn-based automaker, which employs thousands at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, said the new SUV was designed based on customer feedback and market research. Locally, the automaker also produces the Explorer, a hybrid version of the Explorer; the Police Interceptor Utility, a souped-up version of the Explorer; and the Lincoln Aviator.
The Explorer King Ranch will start at $52,350 MSRP for rear-wheel-drive and $54,350 for four-wheel drive.
It's expected to hit dealership lots this spring.
