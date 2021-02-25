 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Chicago Assembly Plant to make new Texas-inspired Explorer King Ranch
urgent

WATCH NOW: Chicago Assembly Plant to make new Texas-inspired Explorer King Ranch

{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago Assembly Plant to make new Texas-inspired Explorer King Ranch

The Explorer King Ranch is shown.

 Provided

The Chicago Assembly Plant will start making a new version of the top-selling Ford Explorer, a Texas-inspired 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch.

The mid-sized SUV features Del Rio leather inside, Sapele wood accents, massaging seats, a 10.1-inch portrait touch screen and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It's meant to offer a "rugged, premium experience with the quality, craftsmanship and authenticity of the iconic Texas ranch."

“In 1853, Captain Richard King bootstrapped the King Ranch in the harsh landscape of southern Texas until it became a shining example of agricultural and livestock innovation and success,” said Lee Newcombe, Ford Explorer marketing manager. “Ford Explorer families can now enjoy a piece of the King Ranch’s renowned craftsmanship and the multi-generational legacy that still thrives 168 years after its founding.”

Ford has a long-standing relationship with the ranch, which operates a fleet of 300 Ford pickup trucks and has inspired five generations of the Ford F-150 starting with the 2001 F-150 King Ranch, which was based on the then-newly introduced F-150 SuperCrew.

The Explorer King Ranch will boast mahogany-colored leather-trimmed seats with hand-stitched touches and the King Ranch Running W logo, Mesa Del Rio leather armrests and leather-wrapped steering wheels with Norias stitching and Sapele wood inserts.

The exterior will feature 20-inch aluminum wheels, liftgate scuff plate, quad chrome exhaust tips, a Stone Gray-painted mesh grille insert, and King Ranch badging. It's powered by a standard 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine with 365 horsepower and 380 lb.-feet of torque. The SUV has a 10-speed automatic transmission and a Class III Trailer Tow Package that allows for towing of up to 5,600 pounds.

Tech features in the Explorer King Ranch include adaptive cruise control, lane centering, evasive steering assist, and voice-activated touch screen navigation. The SUV comes standard with SiriusXM Traffic, Travel Link and Speed Sign Recognition.

The Dearborn-based automaker, which employs thousands at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, said the new SUV was designed based on customer feedback and market research. Locally, the automaker also produces the Explorer, a hybrid version of the Explorer; the Police Interceptor Utility, a souped-up version of the Explorer; and the Lincoln Aviator.

The Explorer King Ranch will start at $52,350 MSRP for rear-wheel-drive and $54,350 for four-wheel drive.

It's expected to hit dealership lots this spring.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

'The business has changed'

'The business has changed'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …

'A little mini-vacation'

'A little mini-vacation'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.

College turned into fireworks store

College turned into fireworks store

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts