WATCH NOW: Chicago Assembly Plant to make new Texas-inspired Explorer King Ranch

The Chicago Assembly Plant will start making a new version of the top-selling Ford Explorer, a Texas-inspired 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch.

The mid-sized SUV features Del Rio leather inside, Sapele wood accents, massaging seats, a 10.1-inch portrait touch screen and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It's meant to offer a "rugged, premium experience with the quality, craftsmanship and authenticity of the iconic Texas ranch."

“In 1853, Captain Richard King bootstrapped the King Ranch in the harsh landscape of southern Texas until it became a shining example of agricultural and livestock innovation and success,” said Lee Newcombe, Ford Explorer marketing manager. “Ford Explorer families can now enjoy a piece of the King Ranch’s renowned craftsmanship and the multi-generational legacy that still thrives 168 years after its founding.”

Ford has a long-standing relationship with the ranch, which operates a fleet of 300 Ford pickup trucks and has inspired five generations of the Ford F-150 starting with the 2001 F-150 King Ranch, which was based on the then-newly introduced F-150 SuperCrew.