WATCH NOW: Choir of Jingle John porta potties singing hallelujah to celebrate end of 2020

A small contingent of the singing porta potties — named Porta Paul, Carl Can, Buddy Blue and Linda Loo — also tour across Northwest Indiana, the greater Chicago metropolitan area, Indianapolis and Milwaukee. This year has been more scaled back than usual because of COVID-19, but they've still performed a 20-minute light show with Christmas carols and other songs at the Cedar Lake Parade, the Orland Park Holiday Fest and the Mistletoe on Main Street in Portage. They will appear at Faith Church Reflectors in Highland on Thursday and can be requested to make appearances at "city events, parades, churches, job sites, or private parties on a first-come, first-serve basis."