WATCH NOW: Choir of Jingle John porta potties singing hallelujah to celebrate end of 2020

One of the Region's unique holiday traditions is back.

Gary-based Service Sanitation has brought back its Jingle Johns singing porta potty holiday light show.

The portable toilet rental company at 135 Blaine St. in Gary — whose signature blue portable toilets are a staple at construction sites across Chicagoland and big events like Lollapalooza and the Indianapolis 500 — unveiled a new video with a choir of 32 lit-up porta potties singing "Hallelujah," with an occasional quote from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "Elf," in front of the dramatic backdrop of the Chicago skyline at night to celebrate the end of 2020. 

Marketing Manager Stevie "Dee" Dykstra first came up with the idea in 2013, when the company synchronized 40 porta potties to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song for a video it provided to customers in lieu of a Christmas card. He scored a viral hit the following year when Service Sanitation synced 100 porta potties to Straight No Chaser's "The Christmas Can-Can."

The Jingle Johns have come out with a new video every holiday season, garnering extensive media coverage from outlets like National Geographic, WGN, Fox 59 Indianapolis and Windy City Live. They have rapped and danced to Snoop Dogg, gotten funky with Disco Santa, had a lip sync battle and cheered on the Cubs.

“It’s all about continuous innovation and achieving a new 'wow factor' each year," Dykstra said.

A small contingent of the singing porta potties — named Porta Paul, Carl Can, Buddy Blue and Linda Loo — also tour across Northwest Indiana, the greater Chicago metropolitan area, Indianapolis and Milwaukee. This year has been more scaled back than usual because of COVID-19, but they've still performed a 20-minute light show with Christmas carols and other songs at the Cedar Lake Parade, the Orland Park Holiday Fest and the Mistletoe on Main Street in Portage. They will appear at Faith Church Reflectors in Highland on Thursday and can be requested to make appearances at "city events, parades, churches, job sites, or private parties on a first-come, first-serve basis."

For more information, visit www.servicesanitation.com/jinglejohns/ or follow Service Sanitation on Facebook or Twitter.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

