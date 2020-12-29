WATCH NOW: Community parade honors longtime Gary business owner

Longtime Gary business owner Doc Stalling, who owned Doc's Phillip 66 and Mobil gas stations in the Steel City, was honored with a surprise community parade when he turned 90 years old on Christmas Day.

His children, David Stalling, Kenneth Stalling, Ollette Washington and Chelsea Whittington, planned the procession of vehicles outside his house, which emerged as a socially distanced way of celebrating important milestones during the coronavirus pandemic. It was broadcast live on Facebook for those who couldn't be there in person.

"My father is a pillar in this community, so we wanted to share this incredible day with those who love him near and far," said Whittington, who is the youngest of the four Stalling children. "By broadcasting live, his relatives and friends were able to witness this momentous occasion while sharing their sentiments in real time."

Stalling also owned a U-Haul rental, car wash and Blimpie's Subs & Salads restaurant in Gary over the course of his 35-year career as a businessman in Gary.