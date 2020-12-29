 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Community parade honors longtime Gary business owner
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Community parade honors longtime Gary business owner

{{featured_button_text}}

Longtime Gary business owner Doc Stalling, who owned Doc's Phillip 66 and Mobil gas stations in the Steel City, was honored with a surprise community parade when he turned 90 years old on Christmas Day.

His children, David Stalling, Kenneth Stalling, Ollette Washington and Chelsea Whittington, planned the procession of vehicles outside his house, which emerged as a socially distanced way of celebrating important milestones during the coronavirus pandemic. It was broadcast live on Facebook for those who couldn't be there in person.

"My father is a pillar in this community, so we wanted to share this incredible day with those who love him near and far," said Whittington, who is the youngest of the four Stalling children. "By broadcasting live, his relatives and friends were able to witness this momentous occasion while sharing their sentiments in real time."

Stalling also owned a U-Haul rental, car wash and Blimpie's Subs & Salads restaurant in Gary over the course of his 35-year career as a businessman in Gary.

The parade celebrating his 90th birthday featured the Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department, dignitaries like Gary Teacher's Union President Gleneva Dunham, and many community members driving their own cars. Stalling watched from the balcony of his home as the train of well-wishers passed by.

He wasn't expecting such pomp and circumstance to mark the occasion.

"They really got me this time," he said. "I was so surprised and thank everyone for coming out just for me."

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts