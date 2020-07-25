WATCH NOW: Company behind vertical farm in vacant Target hopes to roll out new technology nationwide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY — The so-called retailpocalypse, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, has left the American landscape littered with the vacant caverns of empty big-box stores.

A Chicago company thinks it has the answer of what to do with at least some of that empty space.

Wilder Fields is using the former Super Target store in Calumet City that it's turning into a $40 million indoor vertical farm as a test run for a model it hopes to expand across the nation. Founder Jake Counne envisions such farms in empty big-box stores in cities across the country, each distributing organic produce to restaurants and grocery stores within a 100-mile radius.

"We see vacant buildings as new plains to be discovered. We see food deserts as fertile land that can be sown to support its surrounding communities," he said. "Our goal is to bring this vision to life, across the United States."

Indoor urban farming has been taking off across the United States. Gotham Greens, for instance, now operates two greenhouses in Chicago's far South Side Pullman neighborhood where it has been growing herbs and greens like butter lettuce that is sold around Chicagoland, including at the Whole Foods in Schererville and Jewel-Osco supermarkets in Northwest Indiana.