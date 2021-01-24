WATCH NOW: Eclectic, unique shops make downtown Griffith a vibrant destination

Billy O's Dynamite Music does a lot of business online, and online sales boomed during the coronavirus pandemic as more people sought to learn guitar while staying home. Business was up 25% through the first three quarters even though the brick-and-mortar store was closed until the summer and Ozzello removed all the inventory after looting in nearby Calumet City.

"Everybody was selling out," he said. "It was like bicycles, same thing. We basically sold all of our acoustics in the first couple months. I actually went and bought acoustics from Broadway music in Merrillville. I bought up a bunch of his inventory because he doesn't sell online, so I could keep the online business going. A friend of mine went over there and bought everything he had."

Ozzello said downtown Griffith has been a good fit for his business. People for instance often learn about his store by seeing the storefront during the music festivals or while stuck waiting on a train on Broad Street, he joked.

"At night you drive by and see the lights, it draws people in," he said. "There's diversity. There's a lot of cool stuff down here. You can come get a bite to eat. You can come for the taxidermy. You can get a beer. There's a lot going on. Not every little town has all that to offer. It's got a lot to offer for a small town."