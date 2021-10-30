WATCH NOW: Ethical dilemmas addressed at regional summit

Mandatory training is important. “Our experience tells us if the training is not relatable, it’s not going to stick,” she said. The characters are fictional, but the situations are real.

NiSource, with nearly 8,000 employees, is large enough to have a separate unit devoted to dealing with ethical behavior. But Sistovaris said all organizations should not only consider ethical behavior a core value but also talk about it and train workers accordingly.

“We all have an obligation to constantly and consistently operate in an ethical way,” she said.

“Just go back to the basics,” she advised. “You can’t hold employees accountable if you don’t lay out the expectations.”

Get the employees in a room and devote 15 to 20 minutes of a staff meeting to talking about expectations and concerns, she advised.

If it’s a smaller community, that’s exactly what the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission is for, President Emeritus Cal Bellamy said. The commission offers training for municipal employees.

Training materials are available online for other organizations, Sistovaris noted, but the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission is great for local government. “Right in our back yard we have this great training resource.”