WATCH NOW: Ethical dilemmas addressed at regional summit

HOBART — The Shared Ethics Advisory Commission urged participants at its 10th annual summit to talk about how they would address ethical dilemmas in the workplace.
Violet Sistovaris, NiSource’s executive vice president and chief experience officer, talked about how her company handles these situations.
“As business and public leaders,” she told attendees, "we actually have a duty to be and act ethically.”
“First and foremost, it starts with leadership,” she said. NiSource CEO Joseph Hamrock spells out in a video for new employees the importance of integrity and the highest business ethics.
NiSource has an ethics and compliance department within its legal division. “This team is designed to work independently of all external and internal factors,” Sistovaris said. “It goes without saying that individual reports are confidential.”
Anonymous complaints and tips are assigned a tracking number so the tipsters can keep informed of the outcome of the investigation and retain anonymity. A third-party source assigns these numbers, she said.
“We publish a detailed ethics report that we share with our employees every year,” Sistovaris said. “It might surprise you, but I also get worried if the number of cases goes down year after year.” That could indicate employees have lost their trust in management’s commitment to addressing these issues, she said. “We work really hard to ensure we don’t chip away at the trust level.”
Mandatory training is important. “Our experience tells us if the training is not relatable, it’s not going to stick,” she said. The characters are fictional, but the situations are real.
NiSource, with nearly 8,000 employees, is large enough to have a separate unit devoted to dealing with ethical behavior. But Sistovaris said all organizations should not only consider ethical behavior a core value but also talk about it and train workers accordingly.
“We all have an obligation to constantly and consistently operate in an ethical way,” she said.
“Just go back to the basics,” she advised. “You can’t hold employees accountable if you don’t lay out the expectations.”
Get the employees in a room and devote 15 to 20 minutes of a staff meeting to talking about expectations and concerns, she advised.
If it’s a smaller community, that’s exactly what the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission is for, President Emeritus Cal Bellamy said. The commission offers training for municipal employees.
Training materials are available online for other organizations, Sistovaris noted, but the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission is great for local government. “Right in our back yard we have this great training resource.”
Following the talk by Sistovaris, the attendees at Friday’s session worked through four case studies to see how municipal leaders would deal with situations like a manager having a Playboy calendar at his office and strongly expressing disagreement with his superiors’ actions; a worker with political clout who doesn’t work a full day on her government job; a council member recommending an engineering consultant and then finding out his brother is dating her; and an assistant park superintendent and soccer coach who blasts the City Council’s intended purchase of vacant land where his team has been playing soccer rent-free.