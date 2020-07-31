WATCH NOW: Franciscan Health Michigan City launches equity and parity initiatives

Franciscan Health Michigan City is launching new initiatives to promote equity, parity and diversity in health care.
The hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City said it has a social responsibility to promote the principles of parity and equity as a Catholic institution.
“We are committed to developing a culture of love, compassion, respect and safety through an awareness of and attention to the diversity of the people with whom we interact,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City President and CEO Dean Mazzoni. “This culture will be reflected in our organization’s attitudes, structure, policies and services.”
Franciscan Health Michigan City will implement new training on diversity, sensitivity and compassion as part of "an ongoing internal dialogue on relevant social topics and socioeconomic factors in health and access to care." It also will try to align staff hiring, promotion and development with the principles of equity and parity.
The hospital also is developing the new position of Community Health Outreach Coordinator to address health disparities among different socioeconomic groups in the community.
Franciscan Health plans to partner with Michigan City Area Schools on creating a health careers training program, providing free thermometers to students who get free or subsidized lunches, and donating 500 backpacks to the Black Expo Back to School Rally.
It also plans to become more active with nonprofits and boost efforts to increase the public's access to nutritious foods, such as through the Walker Park Community Garden in Michigan City it developed with the local Purdue Extension.
“We know that this effort to promote equity and parity in health care will be a long-term commitment, but we believe that making it a priority will make a tremendous difference in not only the health, but the overall quality of life here,” Mazzoni said.
