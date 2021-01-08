WATCH NOW: Franciscan offers classes, support group to help people quit smoking

Anyone looking to make a New Year's Resolution to quit smoking can get help through Franciscan Health.
The Mishawaka-based hospital system, the largest health care provider in Northwest Indiana, is offering Aspire classes and support group for those looking to kick the habit.
"Give that New Year’s resolution a better chance of sticking by signing up for Franciscan Health’s Aspire tobacco cessation program, a multi-faceted approach to quitting smoking," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Aspire is designed to help people break free from addiction and move toward a healthier life."
For a one-time fee of $50, people can sign up for four weeks of virtual classes that are followed by four weeks of a support group. Participants will learn how to develop a plan for quitting, become confident in their ability to quit, manage withdrawal symptoms, what triggers them to smoke and skills they can use to avoid picking the habit back up.
"Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of premature death and disease in the U.S. It substantially increases the risk of developing cancer, coronary heart disease and stroke. Approximately one in five Indiana residents are smokers, putting Indiana in the top 10 of most prevalent smoking states," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Most people try to quit seven to 10 times before they are successful, but each attempt is a learning experience, not a failure."
Aspire will offer classes with a non-judgmental, personalized approach from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13; from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7; from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14; and from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Anyone interested also can make one-on-one appointments.
To enroll, email laura.arent@franciscanalliance.org, or call 219-662-3733. For more information, visit franciscanhealth.org/aspire.