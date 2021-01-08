 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Franciscan offers classes, support group to help people quit smoking
urgent

WATCH NOW: Franciscan offers classes, support group to help people quit smoking

{{featured_button_text}}
Classes and support group will help people quit smoking

A University of Washington student discards a cigarette into a container at a designated smoking locations on the campus in Seattle in this file photo.

 Kerry Erickson

Anyone looking to make a New Year's Resolution to quit smoking can get help through Franciscan Health.

The Mishawaka-based hospital system, the largest health care provider in Northwest Indiana, is offering Aspire classes and support group for those looking to kick the habit.

"Give that New Year’s resolution a better chance of sticking by signing up for Franciscan Health’s Aspire tobacco cessation program, a multi-faceted approach to quitting smoking," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Aspire is designed to help people break free from addiction and move toward a healthier life."

For a one-time fee of $50, people can sign up for four weeks of virtual classes that are followed by four weeks of a support group. Participants will learn how to develop a plan for quitting, become confident in their ability to quit, manage withdrawal symptoms, what triggers them to smoke and skills they can use to avoid picking the habit back up.

"Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of premature death and disease in the U.S. It substantially increases the risk of developing cancer, coronary heart disease and stroke. Approximately one in five Indiana residents are smokers, putting Indiana in the top 10 of most prevalent smoking states," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Most people try to quit seven to 10 times before they are successful, but each attempt is a learning experience, not a failure."

Aspire will offer classes with a non-judgmental, personalized approach from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13; from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7; from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14; and from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Anyone interested also can make one-on-one appointments.

To enroll, email laura.arent@franciscanalliance.org, or call 219-662-3733. For more information, visit franciscanhealth.org/aspire.

Gallery: Newborns don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts