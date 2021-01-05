WATCH NOW: Gloria Jeans/Jamba Juice to donate morning profits to food bank to feed those affected by pandemic

The new Gloria Jean/Jamba Juice in Crown Point is looking to help out those suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The coffee shop and juicery at 122 E. 109th Ave. launched the Cup with a Purpose program, in which it will donate 20% of its morning sales from 6 to 9 a.m. to the Northwest Indiana Food Bank to help families in need during these hard times.
"We hope to reach the community and make good out of their daily spending routines," the owners said in a statement. "This past year has been a huge challenge to businesses and without the support of our local community we would have not made it to see 2021. And now we really wanna give back the best way we can by supporting people in need. We are a locally owned and operated business and our local community needs our support now."
The business also is accepting suggestions of other community nonprofits to donate to.
"2020 has been a long, challenging year for so many people and business," the owners said in a statement. "We want to say thank you for supporting us, a locally owned and operated business. To show our commitment, we have made it our 2021 resolution to be more involved and committed to our community and be a business that makes a difference and helps people in need."
Last year, the Gloria Jean's, in the Beacon Hill development, gave free coffees to health care workers and delivery drivers near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that has now killed more than 35,000 Americans. Later in the year, it added and co-branded as a Jamba Juice to diversify its business to includes juices, smoothies and other nutritious fare.
For more information, call 219-333-2173.
