WATCH NOW: Indiana ranks 12th nationally in migration growth, U-Haul reports

Indiana ranked 12th nationwide in migration growth last year, according to U-Haul's analysis of its moving truck rentals.
That's down a few places from ninth last year but still a marked improvement from the Hoosier state's 26th ranking in 2019, according to U-Haul's annual data analyzing migration patterns.
Every year, U-Haul analyzes its 2 million one-way interstate truck rentals to look at how many trucks enter a state versus how many leave.
About 5% more people came to Indiana in one-way U-Haul trucks in 2020, while one-way departures were up 4% as compared to 2019. New arrivals accounted for 50.5% of one-way U-Haul traffic in Indiana last year, enough of a net gain to rank the Hoosier state 12th nationwide in net in-migration.
Neighboring Illinois ranked 49th, ahead of only California.
U-Haul found that Indiana's leading cities for growth were Fort Wayne, South Bend, Noblesville and Greenwood, while Jeffersonville, Carmel, Mishawaka, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Muncie, Elkhart and Evansville also posted notable gains.
Tennessee ranked No. 1 nationally in migration growth in 2020, followed by Texas, which ranked first from 2016 to 2018. Florida, which led the nation in growth in 2019, ranked third last year. Ohio and Arizona rounded out the top five, while Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia filled out the top 10 in a reflection of ongoing migration to the Southeast and Southwest.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Indiana's population grew by 0.35% or 23,943 residents to 6.75 million last year. Lake, Porter and LaPorte, the three most populous counties in Northwest Indiana, gained an estimated 787 residents in 2018 and another 2,102 residents in 2019.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
Aspen Cafe closes after 30 years in St. John, the Pancake Club closes in Schererville, Pita Stop coming to Dyer
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Q-BBQ closed, Chunky Tacos, Dunkin, Andrade Nails, NorthShore Health Centers, and Direct Mortgage Loans opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
Smoothie King comes to Crown Point, Kowloon and Canton House close, Caribbean jerk restaurant coming, Burger King getting rebuilt
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: IHOP and Smoothie King opening in Schererville, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria shutters in Highland, new dance studio opens in Merrillville
Pancakes are about to go global in Schererville.