WATCH NOW: Indiana ranks 12th nationally in migration growth, U-Haul reports
U-Haul Rentals in Winfield is shown.

 Deborah Laverty, The Times

Indiana ranked 12th nationwide in migration growth last year, according to U-Haul's analysis of its moving truck rentals.

That's down a few places from ninth last year but still a marked improvement from the Hoosier state's 26th ranking in 2019, according to U-Haul's annual data analyzing migration patterns.

Every year, U-Haul analyzes its 2 million one-way interstate truck rentals to look at how many trucks enter a state versus how many leave. 

About 5% more people came to Indiana in one-way U-Haul trucks in 2020, while one-way departures were up 4% as compared to 2019. New arrivals accounted for 50.5% of one-way U-Haul traffic in Indiana last year, enough of a net gain to rank the Hoosier state 12th nationwide in net in-migration.

Neighboring Illinois ranked 49th, ahead of only California.

U-Haul found that Indiana's leading cities for growth were Fort Wayne, South Bend, Noblesville and Greenwood, while Jeffersonville, Carmel, Mishawaka, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Muncie, Elkhart and Evansville also posted notable gains.

Tennessee ranked No. 1 nationally in migration growth in 2020, followed by Texas, which ranked first from 2016 to 2018. Florida, which led the nation in growth in 2019, ranked third last year. Ohio and Arizona rounded out the top five, while Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia filled out the top 10 in a reflection of ongoing migration to the Southeast and Southwest.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Indiana's population grew by 0.35% or 23,943 residents to 6.75 million last year. Lake, Porter and LaPorte, the three most populous counties in Northwest Indiana, gained an estimated 787 residents in 2018 and another 2,102 residents in 2019.

