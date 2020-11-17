WATCH NOW: Local 'MasterChef Junior' teen who lost parents to murder-suicide dies: 'Ben suffered more than his share in his 14 years on this earth'

"We lost a Master of the @MasterChefJrFOX kitchen today. Ben you were an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man. Your young life had so many tough turns but you always persevered. Sending all the love to Ben Watkins’ family with this terrible loss," Ramsay tweeted Tuesday.

The show's producers have reached out to McCain about doing something to pay tribute to him but no plans have been finalized, McCain said.

"We will never know what he could have gone on to accomplish but he did make an impact on this earth," he said. "You can see the love for Ben on social media or comments on the GoFundMe page left by visitors all over the world. He's an inspirational kid who was very sweet and whose old teachers and classmates have shared some wonderful memories of. He truly had an impact on people all over the world."

His death has been hard on the family, McCain said.

"They lost their daughter and sister in 2017 in a violent way, and then they take in their grandson and nephew and take care of him for three years as his parents, only to lose him to a rare disease only five other people on the planet have," he said. "We mourn for Ben and tip our hats to these two individuals who were very, very special."

Ben was loved.