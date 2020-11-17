WATCH NOW: Local MasterChef Junior teen who lost parents to murder-suicide dies of cancer

Ben Watkins, the precocious 13-year-old who competed in the "MasterChef Junior" television show before losing his parents in a murder-suicide, has died after a long struggle with a rare form of cancer.

Watkins, who used to cook at the Ben's Bodacious BBQ restaurant in Miller, was undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago for angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, which caused aggressive tumors to afflict his spine, shoulder and lung. Doctors told his family he was one of only about a half-dozen people in the world to suffer from the rare condition.

"Our Ben went home to be with his mother Monday afternoon after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer," his maternal grandmother, Donna Edwards, and uncle Anthony Edwards said in a statement. "Ben was and will always be the strongest person we've known."

Watkins had appeared on Season 6 of the culinary contest on Fox that's hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. He had been a beloved fixture in Gary's Miller neighborhood, where he cooked and manned the front counter of his late parents' restaurant.

