 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Local MasterChef Junior teen who lost parents to murder-suicide dies of cancer
breaking topical alert top story urgent

WATCH NOW: Local MasterChef Junior teen who lost parents to murder-suicide dies of cancer

{{featured_button_text}}
Local MasterChef Junior teen who lost parents to murder-suicide died after struggle with cancer

Ben Watkins, who appeared on Gordon Ramsay's "MasterChef Junior," has died.

 Provided

Ben Watkins, the precocious 13-year-old who competed in the "MasterChef Junior" television show before losing his parents in a murder-suicide, has died after a long struggle with a rare form of cancer.

Watkins, who used to cook at the Ben's Bodacious BBQ restaurant in Miller, was undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago for angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, which caused aggressive tumors to afflict his spine, shoulder and lung. Doctors told his family he was one of only about a half-dozen people in the world to suffer from the rare condition.

"Our Ben went home to be with his mother Monday afternoon after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer," his maternal grandmother, Donna Edwards, and uncle Anthony Edwards said in a statement. "Ben was and will always be the strongest person we've known."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Watkins had appeared on Season 6 of the culinary contest on Fox that's hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. He had been a beloved fixture in Gary's Miller neighborhood, where he cooked and manned the front counter of his late parents' restaurant.

Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts