WATCH NOW: Macy's closing 45 more stores, including at Water Tower Place and College Mall in Bloomington

Macy's announced it is closing 45 more department stores nationally in 2021, including at Water Tower Place in Chicago and College Mall in Bloomington, as part of a previously announced cost-cutting measure.

But the New York City-based retailer's local stores at Southlake Mall in Hobart and River Oaks Center in Calumet City appear to have survived the latest round of closings.

"We have no announcements to make regarding Macy’s Southlake Mall, Macy’s River Oaks Center or our other Macy’s locations within the states of Illinois and Indiana," spokeswoman Julianne Olivo said.

She said a full list of store closures would be available on the company's website Wednesday.

Macy's, which has been the largest department store chain left standing in the country since 2015, did confirm it was closing its Water Tower Place store on the Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago and its store in Bloomington.

"Macy’s Water Tower Place has been honored to serve its customers on the Magnificent Mile for 45 years," Olivo said. "Macy’s is committed to the greater Chicago community. We will continue to serve our customers at Macy’s on State Street as well as in a number of suburban locations, online at macys.com and the Macy’s app."