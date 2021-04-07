WATCH NOW: Majestic Star Casino permanently closing April 18 to prepare for Hard Rock Casino opening

GARY — The first casino to open its doors in Northwest Indiana some 25 years ago is closing forever April 18.

The Majestic Star Casino located at Buffington Harbor on Lake Michigan is shutting down to transition all of its staff and some of its gaming equipment to the new Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, slated to open May 14 adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street in Gary.

Large signs throughout the Majestic Star proclaim "It's our last set" and "We're rolling on" — taking a cue from its music-themed successor that will be the first land-based casino in Northwest Indiana.

The official closing time for the Majestic Star is midnight. Casino guests must enter the Majestic Star by 11 p.m. April 18 to be there at the end.