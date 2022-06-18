WATCH NOW: Montel Williams' 'Military Makeover' show changes a Region veteran's life

MICHIGAN CITY — A crowd of scores of people — everyone from peppy high school cheerleaders to gruff, leather-clad bikers — gathered outside a Northwest Indiana veteran's home Friday, repeatedly erupting in applause while the cameras rolled for take after take.

Montel Williams, a veteran television personality who is also an actual veteran, was in town to film a big reveal with the "Military Makeover with Montel" show in which a military veteran gets a full home renovation.

The longtime host of "The Montel Williams Show," who co-hosts "Military Makeover" on Lifetime with Art Edmonds and Jennifer Bertrand, served in the Navy and Marine Corps for 22 years.

"Since I took the uniform off, I've worked with veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injury," Williams said. "I never really took the uniform off. I work with the military constantly. It's gratifying to be able to help a military family, especially at a time when people in this country say 'thank you for your service' as lip service. At least we give back and do something to thank them for their service."

Williams has been co-hosting the BrandStar-produced show on cable for the last four years. It's been filming for weeks in Michigan City while contractors renovated the home of the recently retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Stupar and his family.

"We follow our nominees," Williams said. "You can either nominate someone or nominate yourself. Some people nominated the Stupar family. They met our criteria. We jumped at the opportunity when we found we had such an incredible sponsor in the area, Patrick Industries, who stepped up to the plate. Everybody who's a neighbor is going to be extremely happy. I think we raised everybody's property values in the neighborhood. Michigan City and vendors really came out and showed their true strength. Kudos to the entire community."

Stupar served as a military policeman for more than 20 years, deploying twice to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan. He and his wife Chrystal felt "over the moon" and "on top of the world" after seeing their new home Friday. The three-bedroom ranch home now "looks like it's out of a magazine."

"The outpouring of the community and the veteran community just filled my heart," he said. "My brothers and sisters came to my aid just because of a story as I would do for them, and that just shows the bond that's formed in the military. You enter the military as an individual and leave as part of a team."

Following his retirement from active duty, the family moved to Michigan City in September but hasn't had a chance to settle into their home because of a series of tragedies, Chrystal Stupar said.

"It was the best welcome home," she said. "My mom had Stage 4 brain cancer. Then in December, I had surgery on my leg, on my knee, I had a knee replacement. Then we lost my mom and my stepdad 31 hours apart. Then we had a double funeral. I had to clean their houses. I never really had a chance to work on our house. When I filled out the application for this, I put my hand on it and prayed. And here we are. It's been an amazing adventure. We're so blessed and so grateful for the community and everyone here."

The makeover included new rooms for their daughters, London and Paris.

"They're military children, used to moving every three years," she said. "Now they have something they can call their own. They know we're not moving anymore. This means so much to them."

Local contractors did four months of home renovations in under two weeks.

"I'm blown away," Williams said. "I was here a couple weeks ago and can't believe how far they've gotten."

Edmonds said the renovation work was a whirlwind. Work included a new roof, new paint inside and out, a new kitchen, new bathrooms, bedrooms for the kids, new flooring, a new HVAC system and a man cave with an entertainment system and a beer tap.

"When you're talking about an entire home renovation in under two weeks, it seems unfathomable," Edmonds said. "They're going to come home and find out that this home has been transformed. A 1950s, 1960s ranch-style home was totally updated for the 21st century. They can now begin the second part of their life's journey in a brand new environment. Our designer Jennifer put all of their likes and dislikes in."

"Military Makeover" also gifted Stupar a customization of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which got a new paint job and 82nd Airborne decals.

"That bike's my therapy," he said, tearing up. "Words can't describe what that's going to do for me when I have a bad day. I'll take that amazing bike out and hit the road. They got me on that one. I feel above the moon right now."

The Stupar family is very deserving, given his sacrifice and lengthy military service, Williams said.

"One member of the family did a 20-year career and put his life on the line multiple times," he said. "He got shot on his second deployment and went back more times. Are we missing something here? He went back. Why? Because he took an oath to uphold our constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. He went back, believing in it. Here's a young man who's given a lot for us, who still gives today because he's still teetering on the edge of PTSD right now. His injuries happened over 15 years ago, and we have not figured out a way to help these guys. To pick a family like this, to recognize them, I think that gives hope to other veterans."

The show focuses on housing partly because returning veterans suffer from homelessness at a higher rate than the general public, Williams said.

"We still have an extremely high level of homelessness among our veterans, those who have served our country," he said. "We as a nation don't understand how close we are to maybe being involved in another conflict. People need to understand we're moments away from another conflict. We should do something for the least of us who have done so much for the most for us."

On the show, the family will share what it's been through in an interview with Montel.

"They are an incredible family," Willaims said shortly before "The Big Reveal" segment for the final episode was filmed Friday. "They will be overjoyed. They will be pinching themselves to figure out whether it's real or not. Even someone who has given as much as Michael has, he doesn't feel deserving. But I think this will help him know that he is. I think we'll see a joy on their face they haven't seen for years."

Veterans like Stupar deserve the public's respect and appreciation, Williams said.

"I'm a Vietnam-era vet. We served in times when people spit on the ground. I left boot camp in Parris Island and stopped at a restaurant and a person literally spat on the ground in front of me," Williams said. "We've come a long way. But we've also come a long way since the last soldiers came back. We're not part of the war, part of the global conflict, now. But within minutes we could be pulled into another war. And we have people still walking around and saying 'thank you for your service' and not even waiting for a response."

"Military Makeover" airs on Lifetime on Friday mornings. The episodes featuring the Stupar family will air from Aug. 12 through Sept. 23.

For more information, including on how to volunteer, visit militarymakeover.tv.

