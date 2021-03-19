WATCH NOW: Mrvan testifies against mattress imports

"I believe that one of the reasons that there is a great divide in our nation is because too many workers feel left behind. In the case before you today, imports of mattresses in the United States increased by 52,000 percent from 2018 to 2019, resulting in the loss of over 350 jobs and the closure of businesses. These were good-paying jobs that are part of an industry with a solid U.S.-based supply chain," Mrvan testified. "It is not right, and it is not fair to those workers, and those families, whose lives are upended because companies in countries far away from their homes are cheating and exporting their unemployment to our great nation. We must do more to protect the livelihoods of every single worker in our nation."