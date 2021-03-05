WATCH NOW: Mrvan testifies before International Trade Commission on imported steel

"As many of you know, the First Congressional District of Indiana is a recognized leader in steel production and related downstream products. Additionally, I believe that you are familiar with my predecessor, Congressman Pete Visclosky, who has been a long-time friend and mentor to me. He would often talk about the critical work of the International Trade Commission to protect our domestic manufacturers and workers by upholding our trade laws. He would also often testify before trade cases that impacted steelworkers and the manufacturing industry in Northwest Indiana and across our nation," Mrvan said at the hearing in Washington D.C. "I am honored to be able to continue that tradition today and speak before you in support of the domestic industry in their case against the illegal import of seamless line and pressure pipe from Czechia, Korea, Russia and Ukraine."