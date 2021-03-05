WATCH NOW: Mrvan testifies before International Trade Commission on imported steel

 Skip to main content
As U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky often did before him, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan appeared before the International Trade Commission Thursday to testify on behalf of local steel mills against the import of seamless line and pressure pipe steel products.

"As many of you know, the First Congressional District of Indiana is a recognized leader in steel production and related downstream products. Additionally, I believe that you are familiar with my predecessor, Congressman Pete Visclosky, who has been a long-time friend and mentor to me. He would often talk about the critical work of the International Trade Commission to protect our domestic manufacturers and workers by upholding our trade laws. He would also often testify before trade cases that impacted steelworkers and the manufacturing industry in Northwest Indiana and across our nation," Mrvan said at the hearing in Washington D.C. "I am honored to be able to continue that tradition today and speak before you in support of the domestic industry in their case against the illegal import of seamless line and pressure pipe from Czechia, Korea, Russia and Ukraine."

The United Steelworkers union, U.S. Steel and Vallourec Star L.P. also lobbied for relief from imports allegedly to have been dumped at less than fair market value.

The pipe in question is used in refining, petrochemical production and various other energy applications. Mrvan noted the pipe and tube industry's products are used in the chemical, petrochemical and refining industries.

"In the preliminary investigation, the data showed that the domestic pipe and tube industry is materially injured by the subject countries. Due to these illegal imports, five of six responding domestic producers reported negative effects on investment, negative effects on growth and development, and the loss of over 150 American jobs," Mrvan said.

Mrvan said tariffs were needed to protect good-paying American manufacturing jobs from unfair imports that violated international trade law.

"As our country continues to take steps to emerge from a global pandemic, it is imperative that we maintain and grow our manufacturing capacities. We must ensure that the domestic pipe and tube industry and its workers are included in our nation’s economic recovery," Mrvan said. "On behalf of the American industry and its invaluable workforce, I urge you to continue to do everything possible to uphold our trade laws so that we can continue to support a thriving national economy that creates good-paying job opportunities for everyone."

