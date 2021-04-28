WATCH NOW: Music memorabilia at new Hard Rock Casino celebrates Jacksons, other Gary artists

"I've received more direct donations from artists that wanted to be part of this project than I have of any project, I would say, in the last five or six years," Taliaferro said.

"There's such pride that these artists have for their hometown. They may not reside here any longer, but they still feel that sense of pride."

The music memorabilia at the Hard Rock mostly will be accessible for up-close looks and photos, even though it'll be behind glass to protect it both from handling and everything else that comes with displaying museum-quality items inside a working casino, especially cigarette smoke.

But Taliaferro still expects the items will be a draw by themselves for lovers of all kinds of music, regardless of whether they also stop to wager a few dollars, eat at the five casual and fine dining restaurants, pick up a souvenir in the Rock Shop, or take in a live performance during their visit to the new casino.

"A big part of what makes Hard Rock, Hard Rock, is the memorabilia," Taliaferro said. "And there are so many pieces here that will be on display for the first time."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.