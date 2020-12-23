 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: New Cline Avenue Bridge open to traffic
EAST CHICAGO — The new Cline Avenue Bridge opened Wednesday afternoon, just hours after a morning ribbon-cutting marked the ceremonial conclusion of an 11-year journey to replace the original bridge, which was demolished after having been condemned for safety reasons by the state.

“This is a very, very exciting day,” said Doug Witt, president and CEO of bridge owner United Bridge Partners, noting the Cline Avenue Bridge is among only “a handful of new bridge structures in the United States in 2020.”

“This has been 11 years in the making," East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said. “History will mark this day as a great occasion."

Company officials, local elected leaders, contractors, union members and business and nonprofit representatives gathered at the west end of the bridge as a brisk breeze swept across it. Other attendees remained in their cars, listening to the ceremony on WJOB, before the entire gathering drove a round-trip on the new bridge. 

The privately owned toll bridge spans 1.7 miles and rises 100 feet above the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal. The project took almost three years from the start of construction, and cost United Bridge Partners over $100 million to build.

The company will charge drivers of two-axle vehicles with an E-ZPass or I-Pass transponder $2.50, but is waiving all tolls through Jan. 31, and in February, charging transponder users $1. The toll for larger trucks will be $6.50 or $10.50 with a transponder. Ten cents of each toll will go to the city of East Chicago.

There were bumps in the road to Wednesday's opening, starting within a year of the original Cline Avenue Bridge's condemnation, when the Indiana Department of Transportation announced it would not build a new bridge.

By 2011, then-Gov. Mitch Daniels revealed that the state was negotiating with companies to build a private toll bridge, and by 2012 agreements were in place with Figg Bridge Group and United Bridge Partners to build one.

Five years later, officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site where the bridge's office would be built, but work began slowly as extra site remediation work delayed the erection of the first bridge segment until 2019.

By early this year, the project's targeted completion date had been missed, and Figg Bridge was no longer part of the project. 

But on Wednesday, the people involved in the project were in a celebratory mood.

"This is a great day for Northwest Indiana," Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dave Ryan said. The Lakeshore Chamber is centered in Hammond and East Chicago, and Ryan was involved in the early search for a solution to the original bridge's demise. "After 11 years, hats off to all the hardworkers," he said.

"This has been a long trip," said state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, who was also involved in the early talks. "I'm naming this bridge 'the bridge of prosperity.'"

The theme of the bridge as a link between different sections of Lake County, as well as a quicker link between the Region and Chicago — its owners often bill it as the Gateway to Lake County — was common.

Terry Velligan, the general manager of operations for the bridge, said that "this is our project in East Chicago, but it's also our project in Lake County."

For more information on the Cline Avenue Bridge, visit www.clineave.com.

Timeline: Cline Avenue Bridge

Nov. 13, 2009: The Cline Avenue Bridge over the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal is closed after inspectors find it may be unsafe.

Dec. 28, 2009: The Indiana Department of Transportation condemns the bridge after inspections reveal it is gravely weakened.

April 2010: INDOT says it will not rebuild the bridge, but instead will construct a permanent detour.

July 2011: INDOT announces it will designate Dickey and Riley roads as a permanent detour. The agency pledges up to $90 million will be used to improve those roads.

Aug. 2011: Gov. Mitch Daniels reveals state is negotiating to build a private toll bridge to replace the failed bridge.

May 2012: East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland and Gov. Mitch Daniels announce agreements are in place to have a private toll bridge built.

January 2013: Demolition of sections of the old Cline Avenue prepare for construction of the new bridge.

June 2013: State officials announce the right-of-way for the Cline Avenue Bridge has been transferred to United Bridge Partners.

January 2015: The U.S. Coast Guard issues a bridge permit for construction of the new bridge.

December 2015: The East Chicago Plan Commission approves the Cline Avenue Bridge project.

May 26, 2016: More than 100 local officials and members of the business community gather with United Bridge Partners and Figg Bridge Group leaders for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

January 2017: Construction of a new bridge operations office begins.

March 2019: The first bridge segment is completed and put in place.

February 2020: Segment erection reaches the half-way point.

Dec. 23, 2020: United Bridge Partners hosts a ribbon cutting and ceremonial first drive over the Cline Avenue Bridge before opening it to the public.

