WATCH NOW: New Cline Avenue Bridge open to traffic

EAST CHICAGO — The new Cline Avenue Bridge opened Wednesday afternoon, just hours after a morning ribbon-cutting marked the ceremonial conclusion of an 11-year journey to replace the original bridge, which was demolished after having been condemned for safety reasons by the state.

“This is a very, very exciting day,” said Doug Witt, president and CEO of bridge owner United Bridge Partners, noting the Cline Avenue Bridge is among only “a handful of new bridge structures in the United States in 2020.”

“This has been 11 years in the making," East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said. “History will mark this day as a great occasion."

Company officials, local elected leaders, contractors, union members and business and nonprofit representatives gathered at the west end of the bridge as a brisk breeze swept across it. Other attendees remained in their cars, listening to the ceremony on WJOB, before the entire gathering drove a round-trip on the new bridge.

The privately owned toll bridge spans 1.7 miles and rises 100 feet above the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal. The project took almost three years from the start of construction, and cost United Bridge Partners over $100 million to build.