WATCH NOW: New short film series highlights economic impact of Great Lakes shipping

A new short film series shines a spotlight on Great Lakes shipping and its wide-reaching economic impact.

The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership, a coalition of U.S. and Canadian maritime groups, commissioned the "American Anchor" film series to "tell the untold tale of shipping in America."

Ships on the Great Lakes, including international vessels known as salties that pass through the St. Lawrence Seaway, haul cargos for many industries in America's heartland, including agriculture, steel, construction, automotive, brewing and energy. The shipping, including of American grain to foreign markets and windmill blades to U.S. utilities, generates more than $35 billion in annual economic activity, supporting more than 237,000 jobs.

More than 143.5 million tons of cargo a year pass through the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System, which extends 2,300 miles from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes.

The series of short films showcase the transportation supply chains and the global reach of boats that traverse Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes, ferrying goods to and from Upper Midwestern ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor and the Port of Chicago. They show the impact on manufacturers, workers and the local communities.