WATCH NOW: Northwest Indiana awarded $50 million economic development grant

"This is truly turning our blueprints into beauty," Holcomb said. "We're ready to seize the day — carpe diem!"

The state READI grants are possible thanks to funds provided to Indiana by the federal American Rescue Plan program that was backed by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, but opposed by every Republican representing Indiana in Congress, including U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun.

"This is outstanding news for Northwest Indiana! I was proud to support the American Rescue Plan and am pleased to see this tangible result," Mrvan said.

"Thank you to Governor Holcomb, the Northwest Indiana Forum, and all stakeholders for their thoughtful plans and dedicated efforts to grow our regional economy."

Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party chairman, said the American Rescue Plan and Indiana's READI program are prime examples of what happens when bipartisan ideas create a better future for all Hoosiers.

"Thanks to the rescue plan, READI's $500 million will bring transformational change for communities in all areas of the state — despite all Indiana Republicans voting 'no' and describing the program as 'socialism.'"