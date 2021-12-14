WATCH NOW: Northwest Indiana awarded $50 million economic development grant

The state of Indiana is investing $50 million in federal funds to improve Northwest Indiana's quality of life and quality of place, as well as the employment opportunities available in this corner of the state.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced Tuesday Northwest Indiana is among five regions receiving the highest possible READI (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) grant from the $500 million in available funds.
In fact, the IEDC review panel thought so highly of Northwest Indiana's READI proposal that it agreed to provide 96% of the Region's $52 million request — the highest fulfillment ratio of any of the 17 READI regions.
"These plans will shape Indiana for generations to come and bring value to our state like nothing we've witnessed before," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"It took immense collaboration between communities as they put aside their own visions and worked together to present the best plan for the region."
Heather Ennis, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum — which spearheaded the READI application for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties — said the READI grant is "an amazing opportunity for Northwest Indiana."
"The $50 million awarded to Northwest Indiana is an opportunity to continue to lift the region together and grow our economy," Ennis said. "We were delighted to lead this effort with the help of strong and dedicated partners from the seven-county region."
Northwest Indiana's READI pitch centered on ready-to-go projects drawn from the multibillion-dollar "Ignite the Region" economic development plan developed and implemented over the past four years as a framework for building economic growth and prosperity in the Region.
Among the projects set to be funded in Northwest Indiana are technology initiatives aimed at turning the area between Chicago and South Bend into a quantum computing hub for the nation, three new business and industrial parks, and a medical research park.
READI funds also will go toward training a new generation of workers for high technology jobs in those developments, upskilling current workers changing to technology careers, and supporting young, minority and rural entrepreneurs to innovate and lead in tech and other industries.
In addition, there will be money to finish the Marquette Greenway trail spanning the length of Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline, developing transit-oriented neighborhoods adjacent to the South Shore Line expansion projects, and promoting local farm and food distribution initiatives.
Officials said Northwest Indiana individuals, businesses and communities already have committed more than $550 million to these projects — an 11:1 match — and the additional READI support will help put them over the top.
"The READI grant is an excellent resource to help improve economic development throughout Indiana," said state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell.
"I am grateful that communities in Senate District 6 are receiving this grant and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have on various projects."
The other regions receiving the maximum $50 million READI grant are north-central Indiana, northeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and southeast Indiana. The 12 remaining regions each received awards ranging from $5 million to $30 million.
"All of our regions stepped up to the plate and made it clear that they're ready to grow," said House Speaker Todd Huston. "These plans leverage $14 billion in private and philanthropic investment, which is an incredible return for Hoosier taxpayers."
Holcomb said the combined impact of so much money simultaneously going toward "innovative, creative and visionary projects" across the state is "unprecedented," especially as the state itself is poised to invest billions in infrastructure and technology in the years ahead.
"This is truly turning our blueprints into beauty," Holcomb said. "We're ready to seize the day — carpe diem!"
The state READI grants are possible thanks to funds provided to Indiana by the federal American Rescue Plan program that was backed by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, but opposed by every Republican representing Indiana in Congress, including U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun.
"This is outstanding news for Northwest Indiana! I was proud to support the American Rescue Plan and am pleased to see this tangible result," Mrvan said.
"Thank you to Governor Holcomb, the Northwest Indiana Forum, and all stakeholders for their thoughtful plans and dedicated efforts to grow our regional economy."
Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party chairman, said the American Rescue Plan and Indiana's READI program are prime examples of what happens when bipartisan ideas create a better future for all Hoosiers.
"Thanks to the rescue plan, READI's $500 million will bring transformational change for communities in all areas of the state — despite all Indiana Republicans voting 'no' and describing the program as 'socialism.'"
Holcomb said he's so excited about the opportunities set to be created by the READI grants that he's already looking ahead to the 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly to see if there will be sufficient funds available in the next two-year state budget for a second round of awards.