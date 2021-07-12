WATCH NOW: NWI Pepsi drivers strike over potential 5-fold health care cost hike

The shutdown comes during the busy summer season, when consumers often fill coolers with pop, bottled water and other drinks for barbecues, trips to the beach and picnics. Demand is especially high as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus and return to normalcy, Jackson said.

"It's the busiest part of the year," he said. "People are drinking more soft drinks. It typically goes down after Labor Day but right now it's the 100 days of summer."

State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, joined workers on the picket line Monday, waving a sign at passing vehicles.

“I will always stand by our union brothers and sisters, whether it’s next to them on the picket line or representing them in the Statehouse,” Andrade said. “A company as wealthy as Pepsi should not burden their workers with such a high health insurance premium — a rate of more than $80 per week is unacceptable. These workers feel like there is no other option but to strike, so I will be joining their fight because no Hoosier employee should have their hard-earned paycheck robbed by an unfair health insurance premium.”

Andrade said he made a promise when running last year he would support local unions.