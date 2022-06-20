WATCH NOW: Pay to play: Munster's Centennial Park the latest Region park to impose parking fees

MUNSTER — Call it pay to play.

Call it parkflation.

Call it what you will, but getting out and getting some fresh air in Northwest Indiana has been getting more expensive.

Centennial Park, which was long the town dump but has since been transformed into one of Northwest Indiana's nicest and most visited parks inland from the Lake Michigan lakefront, is the latest park in Northwest Indiana to impose user fees.

On Tuesday, the town of Munster will start to charge metered parking of $2 an hour or $5 a day to non-residents at the popular park at 901 N. Centennial Drive, near the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street. Centennial Park has been a popular destination with a lake, fountains, trails, public sculpture, formal gardens, an amphitheater, a clubhouse, a dog park, a 9-hole golf course and a hill on top of which one can see the Chicago skyline on a clear day.

People from across Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs frequent the 200-acre park, which grew even more popular during the coronavirus pandemic, to fish, stroll, climb stairs or just hang out. It's the site of the town's annual Fourth of July fireworks show and such a draw that developers have been building out the 235,000-square-foot Centennial Village development next door to bring restaurants, shops and condos next door.

Metered parking also was imposed at Whiting Lakefront Park and Marquette Park in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood in recent years. The Indiana Dunes National Park just started charging $25 for between a day and a week to visit its beaches, trails and other sites — a new fee that enraged one Chicago man so much he posted a picture of himself flipping the sign off on social media after leaving the beach in a huff.

Munster is granting town residents passes that will let them register up to two cars for free. But town officials said they are now charging out-of-town visitors because property tax caps have hampered their ability to fund the operations of a park that's visited by an estimated 350,000 vehicles per year, many from Illinois.

"About 50% of users that drive to the park are from out of state," Town Manager Dustin Anderson said. "It takes about $600,000 to maintain the park to the community standard. Property tax caps have kept revenue for this use static for municipalities. Service demands and costs increase every year. A user fee was determined to be a reasonable way to generate funds to maintain the facility with minimal impact to residents."

The parking meters at Centennial Park are estimated to generate $250,000 in revenue a year.

"Any net receipts will be dedicated to Centennial Park maintenance," Anderson said. "A separate fund was created by council for this specific purpose."

The growing use of user fees to help fund parks in Northwest Indiana has raised concerns about the impact on accessibility and public health. Some activists are concerned such fees will deter low-income people from using parks and getting exercise.

"It’s definitely going to impact some populations; people on limited incomes such as some seniors, people with disabilities and anyone struggling with our current state of inflation," said Jessica Renslow, a community activist who has lobbied for accessibility in parks and public spaces. "It really opens a larger debate. One thing COVID-19 has showcased is a need for well-kept green spaces for all communities. My question is of the relief funding that was received from the federal level, how much was put into creating inclusive outdoor recreational spaces? Wellness is a hot subject these days, but how much actual funding is going to proven spaces that positively impact our communities?"

Munster residents first floated the idea of charging to park at Centennial Park, comparing the suggestion to what Whiting did at the Whiting Lakefront Park a few years ago after it underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation, town officials said.

Town Council members, park board members and park staff have been discussing metered parking for a year, Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Heintz said.

"After a lot of discussion, it was decided to engage with a parking management company. Centennial Park is the largest park in Munster and plays a vital role in the town’s vision to create a safe, healthy, active and connected community," he said. "By introducing a parking operation in which non-residents pay a nominal rate to park, the town is looking to recapture a portion of the expenses that are not covered by the property taxes that residents pay. Recently, as with many departments, the parks and recreation department is being faced with the reality of flat revenues as a result of the state-mandated tax caps while the expenses to maintain and operate the high-quality park system increase each year."

About half of the parks department's budget already comes from outside property taxes. Non-residents pay fees for dog park membership, shelter rentals, pool admissions, youth sports participation, other programs and facility usage.

While Munster residents will be able to continue to visit the park at no cost, out-of-towners will have to pay $2 an hour or $5 a day between April and October or $120 for an annual pass. They can pay at one of the meters installed at the park or on the ParkByApp.

"The parking management company will be responsible for the tracking, payments and enforcement of this system," Heintz said. "These fees were determined by the subcommittee who recommended them as the suggested rates after considering different figures. Using a parking management company was seen as a positive choice so no town departments get overrun with a lot of new responsibilities. Enforcement of the system will be done via license plate reader technology at the entrance and exits of each parking lot."

The town reserves the ability to charge what it wants for parking for special events. People already paying for golf or the dog park don't have to pay extra for parking.

"Decision-makers with the town see the fees being charged at the park as a user fee for those that visit," Heintz said. "Annual memberships to the dog park or golf course at Centennial Park will also be eligible to register one vehicle as part of their membership. Daily golfers or driving range users can validate their parking in the golf pro shop."

People can pay for annual passes at the parking meters. The fees will help cover the estimated $300,000 a year it costs to maintain Centennial Park.

"The proceeds from this system will be used to help offset the expenses to maintain, operate and improve the town’s parks and recreation system including Centennial Park, special events, facilities and the expenses involved with a parking management solution," he said.

While Centennial Park has grown into a year-round destination many flock to for fitness or fishing, the amount of visitors to the park varies depending on the weather. More than 41,000 vehicles visited the park in April last year, while about 28,000 parked there last October.

"Actual vehicle parking may be increased due to summer months, which typically have nicer days and more activities in the park," Heintz said. "We don’t have any figures for visitors to any of the other parks, but understand that Centennial Park has become a regional, destination type of park. The fees were set at a price point to be attractive for visitors but to also capture funds to help offset their impact on the park."

The parking fees only apply to people who drive to and park at Centennial Park.

"Of course, anyone who decides to walk, ride their bike or get dropped off at the park will not have to pay any of these fees," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.