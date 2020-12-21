WATCH NOW: Pharmacies begin COVID vaccinations at nursing homes

Walgreens and CVS have begun vaccinating staff and residents at the long-term care facilities where coronavirus outbreaks often have raged and where more than 110,000 of the COVID deaths have taken place nationwide.
On Monday, CVS began administering the Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine at nursing homes in 12 states. The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain eventually expects to give the inoculation to more than 4 million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term facilities around the country.
“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff and their loved ones.”
COVID-19 vaccinations should start at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior living homes and other long-term care housing sites in Indiana and Illinois starting Dec. 28. On that day, CVS pharmacists, nurses and licensed pharmacy technicians will start inoculating up to 140,000 patients at nearly 1,000 skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities around the Hoosier state.
The Indiana Department of Health estimates half the state's COVID deaths have taken place at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, where people live in a group setting that's conducive to the spread of a virus and where they are more vulnerable because of age and medical conditions.
CVS pharmacy teams will make three visits to each nursing home to ensure residents and staff get the initial shot and the booster a few weeks later. It expects the vaccination effort will take about 12 weeks.
“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” CVS Health Executive Vice President Karen Lynch said. “The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime.”
Walgreens started administering COVID vaccinations last week and also plans to start vaccinating people at nursing homes in Indiana and Illinois starting Dec. 28. The Deerfield, Illinois-based chain expects to vaccinate up to 3 million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities nationwide.
“Walgreens is very proud to be a part of this historic milestone to begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to our most vulnerable populations,” Walgreens President John Standley said. “With more than a decade of experience administering various vaccines, we have the deep expertise to support this unprecedented effort to allow our nation to emerge from this pandemic.”
Walgreens has administered more than 70 vaccinations against the flu and other diseases across the nation, including at 150,000 off-site visits.
CVS expects to eventually provide the vaccine to the general public at its 10,000 pharmacies across the country, where it will be able to administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month, but the specifics have yet to be announced. People can sign up online for appointments at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app.
Walgreens also plans to distribute the vaccine at its 9,000 stores nationwide whenever the federal government starts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the general public after first distributing it to front-line health care workers and other high-priority groups.
Jewel-Osco, Meijer and Walmart pharmacies also will give people the COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs. It will be free to the public.
