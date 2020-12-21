WATCH NOW: Pharmacies begin COVID vaccinations at nursing homes

Walgreens and CVS have begun vaccinating staff and residents at the long-term care facilities where coronavirus outbreaks often have raged and where more than 110,000 of the COVID deaths have taken place nationwide.

On Monday, CVS began administering the Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine at nursing homes in 12 states. The Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain eventually expects to give the inoculation to more than 4 million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term facilities around the country.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff and their loved ones.”

COVID-19 vaccinations should start at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior living homes and other long-term care housing sites in Indiana and Illinois starting Dec. 28. On that day, CVS pharmacists, nurses and licensed pharmacy technicians will start inoculating up to 140,000 patients at nearly 1,000 skilled nursing and assisted-living facilities around the Hoosier state.