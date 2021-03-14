WATCH NOW: Region COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to provide hope

More than 858,000 Hoosiers are in their 50s.

"Expanding to this group will be a large undertaking that will require ample supplies of the vaccine," Weaver said.

About 51,000 Hoosiers have specific conditions that make them four times more likely to die from the coronavirus, including those on dialysis, those with Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients, sickle cell disease patients and those actively being treated for cancer.

"We know that these conditions do not include all Hoosiers who have conditions that could put them at greater risk of COVID. But we are working to expand to those most at risk as quickly as our vaccine supplies allow us to do so," she said. "We are hopeful that more vaccines could be on the way in the near future."

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for instance, is up for FDA approval soon and will be easier to distribute, since it's only one shot and can simply be refrigerated without the more stringent storage requirements the other vaccines have.

Rough winter weather slowed down vaccine distribution in late February, but state officials are optimistic that they can vaccinate more at-risk groups as supplies roll in.