WATCH NOW: Region's leading industries evolving and planning for the future

"It's a new technology that will take advantage of abundant and inexpensive natural gas supplies to produce iron with lower emissions," American Iron and Steel Institute President and CEO Kevin Dempsey said.

Cleveland-Cliffs also reshaped the domestic steel industry by buying AK Steel and then most of ArcelorMittal USA for $1.4 billion in the latest wave of consolidation. The acquisitions left Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel as the last two major integrated steelmakers left standing in the United States, strengthening their leverage over automakers, service centers and other customers. Steel prices have since been soaring.

BP, which operates the BP Whiting Refinery along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago, also has had to adjust to a changing landscape after oil and gas prices cratered during the pandemic, and society and government regulators across the globe have increasingly started to frown upon fossil fuel consumption.

The London-based energy giant lost $5.7 billion last year and plans to cut about 10,000 workers worldwide, including at the BP Whiting Refinery. It initially offered buyouts as it works to become leaner and more sustainable, but Reuters reported as many as three-fourths of the headcount reduction may be involuntary.