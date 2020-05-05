WATCH NOW: State launching online marketplace to help reopening businesses get PPE

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the state begins to gradually reopen for business, Indiana is launching an online marketplace to help small businesses and nonprofits procure personal protective equipment so they can comply with safe workplace guidance.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Economic Development will go live with the Indiana Small Business PPE Marketplace that will help companies find masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other PPE that is being manufactured by Indiana businesses such as Cardinal Spirits and Sugar Creek, which switched to producing sanitizer.

IDED Chief of Staff Luke Bosso said the state acquired more than 9 million pieces of PPE, distributed 3.7 million to health care workers this week, and plans to distribute about 500,000 more pieces this week.

Indiana can now start distributing PPE to small businesses since the state was able to procure enough non-medical masks and Hoosier companies stepped up to make enough hand sanitizer, Bosso said.

To qualify, businesses or nonprofits must be registered in the Hoosier state, employ fewer than 150 people and be identified in the state's reopening plan as requiring PPE as a condition of operating to comply with safe workplace requirements: namely workers in restaurant, retail, office and personal services workplaces.