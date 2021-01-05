WATCH NOW: Steel mill fined $21,000 for serious safety violations found after worker's death

EAST CHICAGO — The state is fining the Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago $21,000 for serious safety violations uncovered after a worker's death in July.

George Salinas, a 71-year-old man from Gary, was killed when he was struck by a coil tractor at the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago on July 21.

ArcelorMittal has since sold the steel mill on Lake Michigan, along with most of its U.S. operations, to Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.

"The safety order was launched in regard to a workplace fatality the employer reported on July 21, 2020," said Stephanie McFarland, a senior public affairs consultant who represents the Indiana Department of Labor. "As for the penalty, that generally becomes the responsibility of the successor company."

The Indiana Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent inspectors to the steel mill at 3210 Watling St. between July and mid-November. They found workplace conditions the state determined do not comply with provisions of the state Occupational Safety and Health Act.

