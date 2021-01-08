WATCH NOW: Steel stocks soaring as investors expect a long-awaited infrastructure bill

Steel stocks have soared to the highest level in years upon investors' belief a long-awaited infrastructure bill is more likely to be passed after the Georgia special election and after an analyst gave U.S. Steel a double upgrade Friday.

U.S. Steel's stock, which had previously been trading at around $17 a share, shot up 17.6% to $21.67 a share on Wednesday, the highest market price since March of 2019. The top Exchange-Traded Fund for the U.S. steel industry rose more than 5% to the highest level since May of 2018 on broad-based gains for Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics, Nucor and other major steelmakers.

The steel industry has long been lobbying for an infrastructure bill that would increase demand for steel for bridges, highway railing and other construction projects.

"Construction is a critical consumer of steel for both hot-rolled coil and rebar, and the market reset of inflation expectations higher is likely to drive fund flows into hard assets such as metals and steel equities, given historical hedge for inflation," Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth said in a note.