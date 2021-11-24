WATCH NOW: Students get hands-on experience in building trades

CROWN POINT — Lindsey McEwen and Alex Dyrkacz really got into what they were doing Tuesday. Brandishing trowels, the two high school students moved mud with apprentice bricklayers.

They were participants in the fifth annual Construction and Skilled Trades Day at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

"I'm hoping to lay brick," said McEwen, 16, from Portage.

Dyrkacz, 16, from Chesterton, noted, "I've had a little experience at home, so I kinda know what I'm doing."

"Practice, practice, practice," said Jerome Sharp, an apprentice bricklayer. "The key is getting all the mud out of your tray, just doing it over and over."

Inside the Industrial Building, 16 trades organizations brought equipment, technology, and mock worksites for more than 1,100 students from 28 Northwest Indiana high school career and technical programs.

Tabitha Refbord, with Construction Advancement Foundation, said the morning program provided hands-on experience. "It's about getting information," she said, "because a lot of these kids don't know what they're getting into."