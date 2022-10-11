WATCH NOW: USW crashes US Steel CEO appearance, rallying for fair contract with no concessions

HOBART — The United Steelworkers union crashed an appearance by U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt at Avalon Manor, rallying for a fair contract.

Hundreds of steelworkers lined an access road along U.S. 30 outside the banquet hall, calling for a contract with no concessions at a time when the company has been enjoying record profits.

"U.S. Steel is making record profits and our members are entitled to a fair contract," District 7 Rapid Response Coordinator Jerome Davidson said while rallying with steelworkers with a megaphone. "But David Burritt is trying to use profit sharing as a tool to not give you a raise. We are not going to get a concessionary contract. We are going to get a fair contract, one for all, one for our brothers and sisters. Solidarity forever."

U.S. Steel is offering employees a 15% raise over four years, compared to the 20% Cleveland-Cliffs offered in a proposal union members are now voting on. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel is touting the $66,000 in profit-sharing bonuses it provided employees over the last 18 months, saying workers do well when the company does well. Burritt said in a letter to steelworkers the company is looking to steer itself through the steel industry's volatility.

"U. S. Steel is not the company we were five years ago. We are stronger and more competitive – and that is good for everyone," he said in the missive. "We have been transforming our business model so that we can better withstand the cyclical market."

Burritt was in town to give a talk to the Association for Iron and Steel Technology at Avalon Manor. The union shone a spotlight reading "fair contract now" on the side of the banquet hall while members chanted slogans like "one day longer, one day stronger" and "no contract, no peace."

"We're here to welcome him and let him know we want a fair contract that is competitive with the one we've seen at Cleveland-Cliffs," Davidson said. "We want a contract with fair compensation. They have record profits. The concession stand is not open. We're at the table in Pittsburgh ready to bargain and he's here. We're ready to bargain."

U.S. Steel employees work just as hard as Cleveland-Cliffs workers and deserve the same raise, Davidson said.

"They give their bodies and they give their minds to this mill," he said. "Dave Burritt is a flash in the pan. These people have put in hundreds of years of work inside this plant. These are the people who make this country, not some greedy CEO who thinks he can come into town for a dinner. We're here to get a fair contract for our community. This is our community. This is a steelworker region. We want a fair contract. These are the people who got the record profits."

Steelworkers waved signs like "fair contract" and "jobs worth fighting for."

USW District 7 Assistant Director Rick Bucher said the company has made billions in profits over the last few years and was still asking union steelworkers to make concessions.

"Their CEO is making $19 million a year. It's crazy," he said. "We're just asking for a fair contract. We're not trying to break them. That wouldn't be in our interests. We want a fair contract, and they are being very stubborn."

Union members repeatedly chanted "(expletive) Dave Burritt" at the rally Thursday. Many wore shirts or carried signs saying FDB, an acronym for "fair deal Burritt," "fight David Burritt" or a more profane variation thereof.

"I worked for U.S. Steel for 24 years and National Steel before that. We've had issues with U.S. Steel in the past, but nothing like what we're seeing under this leadership," USW Staff Representative for Northwest Indiana Mike Young said. "We've had pattern bargaining since the 1940s. This is not anything new for U.S. Steel. We've always followed the pattern. We are not going to give one company a labor cost advantage over the other. That's just not in the cards for us. It's extremely insulting when you have a way of doing things for the past 75 years and now they want to change it. This is the way it's always been done."

The union has made concessions when times were tough to ensure U.S. Steel would remain viable. The union, for instance, took no wage increases when U.S. Steel was struggling in 2015.

"The people here on the street saved this company," he said. "If it wasn't for these people, there wouldn't be a U.S. Steel today. It has nothing to do with management in Pittsburgh. Now it's time to pay up."

Several other local union leaders spoke at the rally to show solidarity, including Eric Schultz, the president of USW Local 7-1 that represents workers at the BP Whiting Refinery.

"Don't bring a fight to the lakeshore," he said. "You're not going to win."