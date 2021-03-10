WATCH NOW: USW, Mrvan hail Protecting the Right to Organize Act as good for unions, workers

The United Steelworkers Union and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, hailed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives as beneficial for unions and workers, calling for final approval in the Senate.
The legislation strengthens the ability of workers to unionize, empowers them to organize and holds employers accountable if they violate workers’ rights. The act also promotes free and fair union elections.
“The opportunity to organize and bargain collectively is one of our most fundamental rights as workers. Union membership raises wages, makes us safer on the job and gives us a voice in our workplaces,” USW International President Tom Conway said. “But for too long, corporations and their political cronies have been chipping away at this right, making it harder for workers to band together and easier for employers to quash workers’ activism. As a result, union density in the United States declined while economic inequality soared.”
While manufacturing-heavy Northwest Indiana has been a bastion of organized labor, the number of workers represented by unions nationwide has been declining for years. Last year, the number of union members fell by 321,000 to 14.3 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“The PRO Act is a much-needed corrective to this assault on workers’ power and, if signed into law, will pave the way for them to better advocate for themselves and their families,” Conway said. “If we truly want to rebuild our nation’s middle class and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to realize the American dream, we must enact pro-worker legislation, starting with the PRO Act.”
Mrvan voted for the legislation and spoke in favor of it on the House floor.
“Unions are the backbone of the Northwest Indiana economy, and we must do all we can to strengthen the ability of all workers to form unions. When workers can stand together and form a union, they have the ability to use their collective voice for fair wages, safe working conditions, improved health benefits, and a more secure retirement,” he said. “Organized labor is essential to creating opportunities for all individuals to have a good-paying career where they can take care of themselves and their families. I am proud to support the PRO Act so that we can move forward in creating an economy that works for everyone.”
United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said the Protecting the Right to Organize Act was needed in light of ongoing efforts at union-busting and eroding the strength of organized labor.
“This is the most aggressive labor law reform bill since the National Labor Relations Act was enacted in 1935,” he said. “This historic piece of legislation helps level the relationship between workers and their employers by strengthening workers’ rights to organize and collectively bargain, and also overturns anti-worker right-to-work laws.”
The PRO Act lets workers seek injunctions from the National Labor Relations Board if they were retaliated against for organizing; lets workers overturn right-to-work laws that prevent unions from collecting dues from the workers they negotiate higher wages for; boosts workers’ rights to strike and show solidarity with strikers; lets workers seek justice in court if their rights get interfered with; creates meaningful monetary penalties for companies found by the NLRB to have violated workers’ rights; prevents employees from misclassifying workers or exploiting them because of immigration status; prevents companies from being able to force employees to waive their rights to collective litigation; requires companies to post notices informing workers of their rights; prevents employers from interfering in union elections; allows workers to vote to unionize away from the workplace; and requires mediation or arbitration to ensure newly formed unions can reach a contract.
“Today is a great day for my members and all workers,” said Randy Palmateer, business manager of the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council. “Far too often, our local organizers have faced unscrupulous practices by contractors to silence the voice of hardworking men and women. This legislation importantly addresses worker misclassification issues and helps all workers exercise their right to organize, collectively bargain, and be respected for their skills.”