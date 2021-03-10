WATCH NOW: USW, Mrvan hail Protecting the Right to Organize Act as good for unions, workers

Mrvan voted for the legislation and spoke in favor of it on the House floor.

“Unions are the backbone of the Northwest Indiana economy, and we must do all we can to strengthen the ability of all workers to form unions. When workers can stand together and form a union, they have the ability to use their collective voice for fair wages, safe working conditions, improved health benefits, and a more secure retirement,” he said. “Organized labor is essential to creating opportunities for all individuals to have a good-paying career where they can take care of themselves and their families. I am proud to support the PRO Act so that we can move forward in creating an economy that works for everyone.”

United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said the Protecting the Right to Organize Act was needed in light of ongoing efforts at union-busting and eroding the strength of organized labor.

“This is the most aggressive labor law reform bill since the National Labor Relations Act was enacted in 1935,” he said. “This historic piece of legislation helps level the relationship between workers and their employers by strengthening workers’ rights to organize and collectively bargain, and also overturns anti-worker right-to-work laws.”