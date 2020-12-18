WATCH NOW: Vaccine rolled out to half dozen Region hospitals: 'We’re hoping that this is the beginning of the end'

“I think it’s a very, very nice cheerful gift for all of us that I will take as my Christmas gift this year, so hopefully we can save next year’s Christmas,” said infectious disease physician Dafer Al-Haddadin, who was among the first to get vaccinated at the clinic at Franciscan Health Michigan City. “Hopefully people will take this vaccine so they can see the outcome of what this science can do for us in future epidemics, and there’s going to be more (epidemics) coming. They have to do it for themselves. They have to do it for their family, for their friends. And they have to believe this will help all of us.”