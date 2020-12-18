WATCH NOW: Vaccine rolled out to half dozen Region hospitals: 'We’re hoping that this is the beginning of the end'

MICHIGAN CITY – Health care workers clapped and cheered Friday in the lobby of Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital as as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to a clinic that inoculated 100 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.
Some told Franciscan Health Michigan City Vice President of Clinical Support Services Jill Nygren that after nine months of treating coronavirus patients, they were so excited they couldn't sleep at night.
“We are thrilled," Nygren said. "We feel like this pandemic has really taken a toll on the community and society and everyone’s day-to-day life. So we’re hoping that this is the beginning of the end, once we can get people protected."
Energy levels were high at the hospital, where the clinic is expected to vaccinate health care workers from across LaPorte and Starke counties for at least the next three weeks.
"This is history in the making right now," Nygren said. "We've been waiting nine months where it's closed down so many of our normal life activities. But now people can start to be protected, so our health care workers don't have to worry when they go into these COVID rooms. They're not going to catch the disease; they have antibodies in their system."
More acquire vaccine
Pfizer's vaccine was rolled out to five more hospitals in the Region Friday: Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Hammond and Michigan City, and Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville. Community Hospital in Munster administered the first doses of the vaccines to health care workers on Tuesday after spending most of 2020 fighting a pandemic that's killed more than 1.68 million people worldwide, including 320,000 people in the United States.
Hundreds of health care workers received the vaccine, which is administered in two doses and has been shown in clinical trials to be 95% effective in preventing coronavirus after the booster shot. They were kept for 15 minutes after the shot for observation to make sure there were no adverse reactions.
No complications were reported at Franciscan Health Michigan City as of Friday morning.
Health care workers from across the Region — including EMTs, support staff, lab techs and others — can sign up for a shot through the Indiana Department of Health.
"The response to the vaccine has been overwhelming, so we're very happy with the amount of people who want to be vaccinated," Nygren said.
Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker, a longtime pediatrician, got the COVID-19 shot as soon as it became available Friday morning at Methodist Hospital-Northlake in the hope of showing its importance to African-Americans, Hispanics and other minorities.
“I understand why some people would be nervous, but there are many safeguards now, and we have to take steps to protect all of our people,” Walker said.
'A Christmas gift'
Methodist and Franciscan hospitals gave the shot to health care workers who snapped selfies, broadcast their vaccination on Facebook Live and were decked out in holiday gear and Christmas sweaters amid a jovial atmosphere of relief and hopefulness.
“I think it’s a very, very nice cheerful gift for all of us that I will take as my Christmas gift this year, so hopefully we can save next year’s Christmas,” said infectious disease physician Dafer Al-Haddadin, who was among the first to get vaccinated at the clinic at Franciscan Health Michigan City. “Hopefully people will take this vaccine so they can see the outcome of what this science can do for us in future epidemics, and there’s going to be more (epidemics) coming. They have to do it for themselves. They have to do it for their family, for their friends. And they have to believe this will help all of us.”
Vickie Rettinger, a nurse with Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgery Care, was one of the first to get the shot in Michigan City.
"I have a pre-existing condition so I wanted to get it as soon as possible," she said. "I used to work in the intensive care unit and I know that's extremely busy and stressful. Where I'm at now we're taking the usual precautions and following the protocols."
She encouraged the general public to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
"I think every should get the vaccine so we can go back to normal," she said. "The shot didn't hurt any more than a flu shot."
Dorine Thibideau, a radiologist at Franciscan Beacon Health, signed up for the shot as soon as she was emailed about it at work.
"I was a little nervous. I don't like shots," she said. "But it was easy. It wasn't bad at all. Hopefully now we can start to get back to normal."
