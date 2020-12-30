WATCH NOW: Vaccines rolled out at nursing homes, thousands of health care workers have been vaccinated at Region hospitals

Pharmacists from Walgreens and CVS began vaccinating patients and staff across the state this week while local hospitals report having given thousands of initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"CVS Health can confirm that starting Monday we began to administer COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country, with the potential to inoculate 4.5 million Americans under this program," spokesman Charlie Rice-Minoso said. "This mobilized effort began all throughout Indiana on Dec. 28, per state and CDC guidelines. Over the next 12 weeks CVS Health will be reaching nearly 1,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across Indiana, with the potential to vaccinate the 140,000 most vulnerable Hoosier patients against COVID-19."

American Senior Communities brought in CVS to begin administering the vaccine at its facilities, including Lowell Healthcare and Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation Center.

"We are thankful for all who worked to bring the vaccine safely to us," said Sherri Davies, vice president of sales, PR and marketing. "The vaccine is being offered free of charge to all residents and staff in two doses, given 28 days apart. Our goal is to have 100% of our residents and staff vaccinated. We have aggressively provided education and counseling to ensure compliance."