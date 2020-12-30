WATCH NOW: Vaccines rolled out at nursing homes, thousands of health care workers have been vaccinated at Region hospitals

Pharmacists from Walgreens and CVS began vaccinating patients and staff across the state this week while local hospitals report having given thousands of initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
"CVS Health can confirm that starting Monday we began to administer COVID-19 vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country, with the potential to inoculate 4.5 million Americans under this program," spokesman Charlie Rice-Minoso said. "This mobilized effort began all throughout Indiana on Dec. 28, per state and CDC guidelines. Over the next 12 weeks CVS Health will be reaching nearly 1,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across Indiana, with the potential to vaccinate the 140,000 most vulnerable Hoosier patients against COVID-19."
American Senior Communities brought in CVS to begin administering the vaccine at its facilities, including Lowell Healthcare and Valparaiso Care & Rehabilitation Center.
"We are thankful for all who worked to bring the vaccine safely to us," said Sherri Davies, vice president of sales, PR and marketing. "The vaccine is being offered free of charge to all residents and staff in two doses, given 28 days apart. Our goal is to have 100% of our residents and staff vaccinated. We have aggressively provided education and counseling to ensure compliance."
American Senior Communities has been promoting the vaccine, including with commercials featuring Indiana Pacers sportscaster Quinn Buckner that address common fears about the vaccine.
"The residents and families we serve are our highest priority, and while this vaccine brings new hope and heightened optimism in the fight against COVID-19, we will continue to provide high quality care with compassion to those entrusted to us with an overabundance of public health and infection control precautions," Davies said.
Meanwhile, Community Hospital in Munster, Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville and Gary, and Franciscan Hospitals in Crown Point, Hammond and Michigan City continued to vaccinate health care professionals against the coronavirus that's killed nearly 1.8 million worldwide, including more than 345,000 Americans since March.
"We have given more than 1,000 vaccinations since the clinics opened (Dec. 18), our supplies are adequate and we have access to both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," Methodist Hospitals spokesperson Linda Hadley said.
Franciscan has vaccinated thousands of health care workers thus far.
"From Dec. 18, when the first vaccinations were given, through Monday, vaccination clinics at our Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City and Hammond have combined for more than 3,500 vaccinations of Phase 1A health care workers," Franciscan spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said. "We are receiving new supplies of vaccine from the state each Tuesday, providing enough to administer vaccines scheduled through the state’s Zotec software."
Community Hospital has vaccinated about 3,700 health care workers from across the Region at its clinic in Munster.
"At this time, we have appointments available and vaccine supply to accommodate demand. We are administering the vaccine in accordance with federal and state distribution plan, which is in phase," said Marie Forszt, vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "The first phase is for health care workers and first responders. The details of Phases 1B, 2 and 3 are being finalized by the Indiana Department of Health."
Gallery: COVID-19 vaccine administered at Region hospitals