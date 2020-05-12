WATCH NOW: Valparaiso restaurant welcomes diners back

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Paul and Amy Davies had plenty of reasons to celebrate Tuesday at Lincoln Flats restaurant. It was their second anniversary, she’s six months pregnant and the restaurant reopened its outdoor and indoor dining areas.

They spent their anniversary dinner people watching from their table on the corner of Napoleon and Lincolnway.

”I think we’ve seen probably four or five people we know driving by,” Paul Davies said.

Some enthusiastic drivers honked at the customers outside the restaurant for the first time in what seems like forever to some people.

“It’s a different world than we were two months ago,” head chef Aaron Kujawa said.

Sanitation is always important in the restaurant business, even when there isn’t a pandemic.

“That’s the easiest way to get somebody sick is by not sanitizing everything,” Kujawa said.

In light of the pandemic, though, some additional steps have been taken to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19.