WATCH NOW: Virus has prepared health care providers to meet a crisis

"Many of these innovations will have impact beyond the duration of the pandemic. We have learned that the need for innovation and change are constant, that our commitment to our patients can never waver, and that when we persevere we can meet the greatest challenges.”

Patrick Maloney, president and CEO of Franciscan Health in Dyer, Hammond and Munster, said the public health crisis that killed 2.5 million people worldwide tested the health care system.

"I feel the biggest lesson is how important a secure and dependable supply chain is to our organization," Maloney said. "Whether it is personal protective equipment or pharmaceutical distribution, we need to ensure that our supply lines will be available when we need them the most. When the supplies are not available, it puts an immense amount of stress on our front-line workers."

The pandemic showed how essential it was to protect the health and safety of front-line workers, Maloney said.

"When a pandemic hits, we need to be able to ensure that we have the ability to protect our staff and make them feel safe working in our industry," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic that infected more than 112 million people worldwide also forced health care providers to get creative.