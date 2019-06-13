Jasper County farmer Mark Kingma has been tilling the soil for more than four decades and has never seen a spring as wet as this one.
Water-logged fields have greatly delayed planting for many farmers in Northwest Indiana, from south Lake County to more rural counties like Newton, Starke and Pulaski. Some are still putting crops in the ground and some may be forced to take insurance payments and let their fields lie fallow this season.
"By the Kankakee River, a lot of people are not anywhere close to being done," Kingma said. "They'll have to take preventative planting for the first time in their lives. You're taking a loss with preventative planting. No one makes a profit off it, but you're taking less of the loss. It keeps you farming for another year."
Bloomberg estimates farming insurance claims nationwide could nearly double the previous record set in 2013.
The United States Department of Agriculture estimates Indiana farmers only had 67% of their corn crop planted last week, as compared to an average of 98% during the same week between 2014 and 2018. Only 31% of the crop was in the ground by the week ending June 2, raising fears about the yield come harvest time this fall.
Kingma owns a 2,500-acre farm near DeMotte and Wheatfield. He normally gets all the corn in the ground by May 10 and the soybeans in about 10 days later. His planting was delayed by weeks this year.
"We did follow our plan and get everything in the ground, but it was really late and we had wet spots in the fields," he said. "We lost some of our starter nitrogen. On higher ground, you can lose the fertilizer."
Only 35% of the corn planted in Indiana emerged as of last week, as compared to 90% during the same time between 2014 and 2018, according to the USDA.
"It will hurt the yield," Kingma said. "It drops off the later you go. If it's hot and dry in July and August, it will dry it up because you don't have a very deep root system when the crop gets in the ground that late. There's a long way to go."
The USDA predicts an average of 166 bushels of corn produced per acre nationwide this year, which is about 10 fewer per acre than last year. As many as 10 million acres could go unplanted nationwide, which has driven corn prices up by about 60 cents a bushel.
"It helps our bottom line, but it could make the corn situation difficult for the cattle that need to get fed," Kingma said.
Only about 53% of the corn planted in Indiana was in good or excellent condition last week, according to the USDA, which Kingma said did not bode well for the yield. It was about 77% good to excellent at the same time a year ago.
"I have never seen it this bad since I got involved in planting in 1977," he said.
Porter County farmer Tim Stoner has planted all his corn and was about a day or two away from getting all the soybeans in the ground as of Wednesday.
"I planted corn anywhere I could get in on where the fields were dry enough," he said. "Now I'm left with the wetter ground."
He sowed more corn than soybeans this year because the shorter growing season drove up the price.
"It's always a big casino. The corn prices have gone up, which reflects the late planting," he said. "Corn typically doesn't yield as well when it's planted later and doesn't have as much time to grow."
It's been a very uncertain and harrowing spring for local farmers as they waited, not knowing when their fields would dry up enough to start getting their crops in the soil.
"I was kidding around with some guys at the local elevator and joked we don't need an agricultural economist or marketing," Stoner said. "We need a psychologist. It's certainly been very stressful for many farmers, waiting on the wetter ground to dry."
Stoner normally has to worry more about drought than rain, but said he hoped to soon have his whole crop in the ground.
"I can see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "I just hope it's not a train."