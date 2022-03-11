Water Way Pool & Spa owner dies, remembered as loving family man and hard-working businessman

Stephen Menefee built one of the Region's premier places to buy a pool, which has been in business for nearly four decades.

Menefee, the owner and operator of Water Way Pool & Spa in Portage for 38 years, died Monday at the age of 77 in his Chesterton home. He is remembered as a loving father and grandfather who was a hardworking businessman and beloved employer.

"He was so loving and caring," daughter Stacy Emmons said. "He was very driven. Everyone who met him liked him. He was amazing. He was fun-loving with a strong personality. He was outgoing and friendly."

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Thailand after being drafted. Menefee went on to start the family-owned pool and hot tub store in 1984 after working as a pool salesman for Riss Sales in Merrillville.

"He sold pools and saw there was a lot of interest," Emmons said. "He decided to take a chance and open his own business in Portage. He started in a small building and kept adding and expanding the store. Now it has a warehouse and three pools out in the back."

Water Way Pool & Spa draws from a wide geographic area, bringing in customers from Northwest Indiana, Illinois and Southwest Michigan.

Menefee was motivated to succeed.

"He was honestly always entrepreneurial," she said. "There was something so special about him. He worked all his life, setting bowling pins back when he was 12."

He was beloved by employees, whom he mentored and who sometimes stayed for decades, his daughter Shelley Gregorczyk said.

"It was such a fun place to work," she said. "He was so helpful and taught everybody. So many people have stayed, worked there for 25 years. People enjoy working for him and the family. He took a hands-on approach to everything."

Menefee was a dedicated businessman, Gregorczyk said.

"He was very business-minded. He was a self-made man," Gregorczyk said. "He was a real hard worker who supported his family and provided for his family. He really made his own way in life."

She remembered her father as a loving family man who always went to see his grandkids play tennis, football, soccer, baseball and other sports. He never missed a game.

"He was caring and loved his family," Gregorczyk said. "He went to every single sporting event his grandkids ever had. He was an awesome dad and grandpa. Family always came first."

He passed on a strong work ethic.

"He had a drive to succeed, to make something more of his life," Gregorczyk said. "When he started that business, he never took a day off to make sure it succeed. Some people just want to succeed. He passed that on to us."

The family will continue to run the store.

"He knew it was going to continue as a family business the way it's been run for the last 38 years," Emmons said. "He made sure we cared about customers and wanted our customers to be part of our family, that customers would walk through the door and feel like part of our family. That's what makes a family business different from a big-box or online store. That's why the store has been a pillar of Portage for 38 years. People come from Crown Point, Schererville and Dyer, passing two other pool stores to come to ours. There's got to be a reason."

