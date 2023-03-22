Renowned crooners Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando will play at the Hard Rock Casino.

Newton and Orlando will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live in Gary on May 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 21+ seated show.

"Recognized and revered around the world, these two great American treasures will grace the stage for the first time, at the Hard Rock Casino," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Newton has had many hits like “Danke Schoen," “Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter,” “Summer Wind” and “Years.”

He's recorded 165 albums over the course of his career and is known for his performances in Las Vegas.

"In a volatile, unforgiving industry where careers and successes can appear and disappear like vapors, Wayne Newton resides atop the 'Mount Rushmore of Entertainers' etched in music history," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Orlando is a Grammy nominee, an American Music Award recipient and People's Choice Award winner. He has sold millions of records over the course of his career with hit records like “Tie A Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Knock Three Times,” “Candida,” “My Sweet Gypsy Rose,” and “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You).”

"Tony Orlando is one of America’s most endearing and beloved iconic entertainers. 2023 finds Tony bringing his exhilarating energy, warmth and humor to a tour of live concert shows across the nation as he celebrates over six decades in the entertainment business," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets start at $69.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.