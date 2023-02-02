National Wear Red Day Friday raises awareness about cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women.

The American Heart Association encourages people to wear red to observe the campaign. It hopes to save lives by encouraging families to have at least one person in the household who knows CPR.

“If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of a loved one: a spouse, a parent, or a friend,” Beth Keyser, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana. “We are proud to support the American Heart Association’s Hands-Only CPR campaign and help bring awareness to the importance of knowing CPR this Heart Month. We encourage people to be prepared for a cardiac emergency by learning Hands-Only CPR to help save lives.”

The nonprofit that aims to fight heart disease and stroke is marking its Go Red for Women National Wear Red Day by calling on families to learn Hands-on CPR and practice it to the beat of pop music, to time the compressions correctly.

The American Heart Association reports that more than 350,000 cardiac arrests take place outside of a hospital in the United States every year, 70% of which occur at home. Roughly 90% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of the hospital die, but CPR can double or triple their chance of survival.

People can learn CPR from viewing a 90-second video at heart.org/handsonlycpr. They should call 911 if someone collapses and then place one hand on top of the other and push hard and fast on the victim's chest.

People can train by performing compressions to the beats of familiar hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” by the Bee Gees, “Crazy in Love,” by Beyoncé, “Hips Don’t Lie,” by Shakira or “Walk the Line,” by Johnny Cash.

People also can learn CPR at half-hour-long training sessions at 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. on March 30 at Avalon Manor on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

To register, e-mail NWICPRTraining@heart.org. For more information, visit ShopHeart.org or WearRedDay.org.