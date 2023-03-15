Real estate developer Weiss Entities, a company with roots in the WiseWay grocery store chain, is giving $500,000 to local schools.

The Chicago-based development company that has built projects across Northwest Indiana and also operates the WiseGuys liquor store chain said it will give Valparaiso Community Schools and Merrillville Community School Corp. $250,000 each over the next five years.

"First with WiseWay, and now with the Lakes of Valparaiso and WiseGuys, we have been honored to be part of these wonderful communities for many decades," said Don Weiss, president of Weiss Entities. "It gives us great pleasure to give back to them by investing in their great schools and students."

Weiss Entities is donating the money to go to academic programs and projects, as well as community service days at the school districts. It will help fund outdoor classroom education, investments in health and culture and adaptive classroom equipment, lab areas, and playgrounds for special education students.

"We couldn't be more grateful for the generosity and commitment demonstrated by this ongoing donation from Weiss Entities," said Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall. "Valparaiso's students, staff and community will benefit from the positive impact of Weiss Entities' acts of service."

The donations will go to recess equipment for elementary students and scholarships for high school students going to college. It also will help pay for programs, events and family and community engagement initiatives.

"We appreciate this opportunity from Weiss Entities to support many of our initiatives," Merrillville Superintendent Nicholas Brown said. "We look forward to facilitating these generous funds to meet the needs of our children.”

Weiss Entities develops multifamily apartment and commercial properties across the Region, such as Prairie Point and The Reserve and The Monarch Flats & Townhomes. Based in the Loop, the company's roots date back 80 years when the Weiss family opened a grocery store that expanded into the WiseWay chain that had locations across Northwest Indiana.