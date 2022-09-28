Welcome mat is out for EV battery manufacturer

The door has opened for a maker of electric vehicle batteries to build a plant that could employ about 1,700 people outside New Carlisle.

The St. Joseph County Council Tuesday night unanimously approved two separate requests for tax abatement on a possible $2.5 billion project by Ultium Cells.

It’s now up to the company to decide whether to construct the facility at a 680-acre site about four miles southeast of the town bordering LaPorte County, or build the plant elsewhere.

St. Joseph County Economic Development Corp. Director Bill Schalliol said at least one other unknown community is in the running for the project. He expects site selection to be final within a couple of weeks. The company wants to start building what would be its fourth production facility before the end of the year.

“If they’re going to choose us and be under construction they've got to get going soon,” Schalliol said.

In August, the company, affiliated with General Motors and LG Energy Solution, opened its first electric vehicle battery making operation in Warren, Ohio.

Two other Ultium Cells plants are under construction, one in Lansing, Michigan and the other in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Schalliol said one tax abatement for 10 years is on the projected $645 million cost of the new structure and on land used now for raising corn and soybeans.

The estimated $1.85 billion in new equipment for the building is under a 15-year tax abatement.

Schalliol said the company would save close to $260 million over the duration of both tax abatements.

Anywhere from $3.7 million to $5.7 million in property taxes every year would still be paid from the site, which also would produce more than $75 million annually in payroll, he said.

In comparison, Schalliol said the land is currently generating nearly $31,000 a year in property taxes.

“It really is a good win on a whole lot of levels,” he said.

Some concern was expressed about potential ground water contamination from such a plant, targeted to be operating starting early in 2025.

Schalliol said the risk would be minimal because of the environmental protections planned at the site.

“The materials they will use at this site are pretty integrated into the process. We don’t anticipate any issues,” he said.

Such a large operation would make a positive regional impact in areas like job creation during and after construction of the facility, said Tony Rodriguez, director of the LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development.

He said new suppliers and housing could also go up, especially in bordering counties, to serve the company and some of its employees. Rodriquez said existing companies could also become suppliers given the volume of materials needed for production.