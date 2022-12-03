Wendy's launches first-ever regional menu item in Indiana

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's, known for founder Dave Thomas, his pigtailed daughter Melinda Lou “Wendy” Thomas, the "Where's the Beef?" ad campaign and its saucy Twitter account, dates back to 1969.

It's since grown to nearly 7,000 locations worldwide. QSR Magazine ranks it as the fourth biggest fast-food chain in America, trailing only McDonald's, Subway and Burger King by number of locations.

The purveyor of square-shaped burgers and Frostys has long offered the same menu whether you're in Washington state or Washington, D.C., Portland, Oregon or Portland, Maine.

But now it's rolling out its first-ever regional menu item — in Indiana, just west of its home state of Ohio.

The burger chain is rolling out the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl that's exclusively sold in Indiana. It's a new breakfast item that's available during breakfast hours only.

The Hoosier Biscuit Bowl includes biscuits, homestyle seasoned potatoes, southern-style sausage and gravy, a fresh-cracked fried egg and shredded cheddar cheese and costs "less than $6," the company said.

Wendy's is looking to launch more regional menu items, and the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl is the debut offering.

The chain has Northwest Indiana locations in Hammond, Lake Station, Crown Point, Schererville, Merrillville, Highland, Griffith, Munster, Hobart, St. John, Dyer, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Portage, Hebron and Michigan City.