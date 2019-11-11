The Federal Transit Administration has awarded the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's West Lake Corridor project an Outstanding Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Documentation Preparation.
The documents detail the environmental and social impact of the proposed $933 million project that would expand commuter rail service eight miles south from a new South Shore Line station in Hammond to Dyer.
“This award represents the substantial, collective efforts of FTA, NICTD and HDR Engineering to move this project from the Draft Environmental Impact Statement to the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision,” NICTD President and CEO Michael Noland said. “We are extremely proud of the recognition and accomplishments that are signified by this award."
Noland accepted the award at the American Public Transportation Association conference in New York in October.
The West Lake Corridor Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision reflects FTA Region V’s new best-practices review process, fulfilling requirements for content, utility and practicality in environmental documentation.
The Outstanding Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Document Preparation is presented in two categories every two years — Environmental Assessment and Environmental Impact Statement.
After recently receiving a positive rating from the FTA, the West Lake Corridor Project was approved to enter the engineering phase of the FTA Capital Investment Grant program’s New Starts grant.
For additional information regarding the West Lake Corridor Project, visit www.nictdwestlake.com.