West Lake Corridor project completes major third-party agreements

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District has completed the major third-party agreements it needs to undertake the West Lake Corridor extension.

The operator of the South Shore Line needed to reach agreements with organizations including the railroads and utilities it interacts with along the eight miles from Hammond to Dyer the West Lake Corridor will follow.

South Shore Line President Michael Noland said during a Monday meeting of the NICTD Board of Trustees that the project required agreements with Illinois' Metra commuter railroad, four freight railroads and NIPSCO.

"They are all done," Noland told trustees during the web-based meeting.

Recent agreements include one with CN freight rail for an easement at Maynard Junction near 45th Street in Munster, where West Lake will cross the CN line.

Another recently completed agreement is with NIPSCO, setting requirements for work needed to address the impact of the rail line on gas and electric utilities.

That required a resolution of the board specifying that denotes NIPSCO's responsibility for paying for work in the Monon corridor — from roughly Douglas Street in Hammond to the Maynard Junction near 45th Street in Munster — and NICTD's responsibility for the rest.