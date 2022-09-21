West Side Story in Concert to kick off Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra season

West Side Story in Concert will kick off the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's 2022-2023 season.

The symphony will perform the music of the classic Broadway musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 at Living Hope Church at 9000 Taft St. at the border of Merrillville and Crown Point. It will do another performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Valparaiso High School at 2727 N Campbell Street in Valparaiso.

"Experience the music and magic of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins' contemporary retelling Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet that won two Tony awards and 10 Oscars," the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra said in a press release. "Guest vocalists will be dressed in costumes and will perform all the songs including "Jet Song," "Something's Coming," "Maria," "Tonight," "America," "Cool," "One Hand, One Heart," "I Feel Pretty," "Somewhere," "Gee, Officer Krupke" and "A Boy Like That."'

The symphony, which features classical musicians from across Chicagoland, will perform West Side Story in Concert with the guest vocalists Matthew Greenblatt, Katelyn Lee, Jonathan Wilson, Kate Tombaugh, Susan Nelson, Molly Chesna, Jennifer Barrett, Colleen Ortega, Ryan Morrison, Aaron Wardell, Chris Jackson and Reuben Lillie.

Tickets range from $40 to $75. Students can get in for $10.

People also can attend an opening night, pre-concert party before the Thursday, Oct. 13 performance. It will be held from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville, where hors d’oeuvres and dessert will be served with an open bar.

Tickets for the pre-concert party fundraiser cost $125.

For more information or tickets, call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org.