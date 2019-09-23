Region residents can now unleash their inner lumberjack and hurl a hatchet at a wooden target 12 feet away.
Northwest Indiana's first hatchet-throwing establishment opened recently at 2050 E. U.S. 20 in Michigan City. The Lucky Hatchet has brought a trend that's been catching on in big cities by letting people rent lanes where they can throw hatchets that weigh more than a pound at a bullseye.
"We brought a new recreational activity to Michigan City that's ideal for bachelor parties or a night out with friends," said Michael Dombkowski, who started the business with co-owners Brandon Rector and Jonah Stromer. "It's really big in Canada but slowly migrating down here. It's mostly in bigger cities, but we wanted to be ahead of the curve and bring something Michigan City normally wouldn't have this early."
Hatchet-throwing and ax-throwing businesses, which often are bars but not in this case, have been popular in Canada since the early 2010s and have started popping up more and more in the United States. Ragnarok Axe Throwing and Bad Axe Throwing let people chuck throwing axes in Chicago. Axeclusive Throwing and VR Lounge in Schiller Park and Accelerate Axe Throwing in Mokena also recently opened.
"What's not to love about throwing weapons?" Dombkowski said. "Some people get the hang of it after we show it to them. Others have to practice for five or 10 minutes. It's satisfying when it finally sticks in the board."
The Lucky Hatchet has seven lanes that can be rented for $15 per person for a half-hour or $25 for a full hour on weekdays and $20 per half-hour or $35 per hour on weekends, with group rates for larger parties. Larger parties of up to 28 to 32 people are encouraged to call ahead so a lane can be set aside.
Customers have ranged from couples on dates looking to one-up each other to companies doing team-building exercises. Most people toss hatchets for half an hour to an hour, Dombkowski said.
"It's something new people haven't experienced," Dombkowski said. "We get a lot of curious people from Valparaiso, Portage, Hobart and other neighboring cities who want to check it out. It's an amazing time."
Hatchet throwers can aim for bullseyes and two blue "kill shots" that are "super small." The Lucky Hatchet plans to offer tournaments and have a regular league that will have its first meeting at 7 p.m. Sunday. Similar to darts, the winner will be the first to score 33 points after a series of rounds in which he or she gets three tosses each.
"You can throw as fast and hard as you want to throw," Dombkowski said. "It's a blast. It's a stress reliever and a way to get your anger out."
The owners may look at expanding to additional locations if the first is successful, and they are considering offering other types of throwing weapons in the future. Open to people 16 and older, The Lucky Hatchet offers non-alcoholic drinks and is looking at adding chips and other snacks, as well as catering for events.
The Lucky Hatchet is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 219-809-4653, email theluckyhatchet@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.