Romance is again being served with a side of sliders, crinkle-cut fries and maybe even onion rings or mozzarella sticks, if you want to splurge on your sweetie.

White Castle, the fast food chain known for its tiny, square-shaped sliders, is bringing back its Valentine's Day "fine dining" experience for the first time in three years.

More than a dozen White Castle restaurants operate in Northwest Indiana but only some of them will transform their dining rooms "into fine dining establishments with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday décor" on Tuesday.

People can take their sweethearts to the finest White Castle for burgers and romance at the White Castles at 800 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville; 9600 Calumet Ave. in Munster; 440 W. Ridge Road in Griffith; 1 E. 81st Ave. in Merrillville; 7921 Indianapolis Boulevard, 6517 Calumet Ave. and 4632 Calumet Ave. in Hammond; and 1551 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City.

The restaurants will offer the special Valentine's Day dining from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Reservations are required and available through Open Table.

The tradition dates back to 1991.

More than 30,000 people took part nationwide in 2020, the last year it was held, just a few weeks before COVID-19 shut everything down.

“Valentine’s Day is the day when White Castle becomes Love Castle, and we can’t wait to celebrate it in person in 2023,” said Jamie Richardson, a White Castle vice president. “It’s an opportunity to gather with those we love and savor the flavor of all the Castle has to offer, all in a festive atmosphere with affordable prices that won’t bust anyone’s budget. This is what feeding the souls is all about, and we’re excited that the tradition we have loved and missed is back."

Columbus, Ohio-based White Castle, a Midwestern institution since 1921, also is offering anyone Valentine's Day merchandise online, including a Love Castle robe and Love Castle heart-shaped sunglasses.